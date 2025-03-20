Dunnhumby Enhances Retail Media Platform

Retail media networks are becoming more sophisticated, as the latest update to dunnhumby's platform demonstrates.

Customer data science company dunnhumby is advancing its retail media solutions as that marketing avenue continues to grow and scale. The company is teaming up with AdTech firm Osmos to add new capabilities that provide more value for advertisers, retailers and consumers alike.

Through this collaboration, dunnhumby will integrate Osmos’s ad-serving capability for the rapid deployment of new retail media businesses in complex omnichannel networks. The Osmos platform fuses shopper behavior, store inventory and predictive AI to optimize targeting and media spend. Incorporating in-store transactions and long-loop data, users can achieve more precise targeting, personalized marketing campaigns and optimized media spend across the omnichannel.

With this enhancement, retailers can roll out a retail media business and start generating revenue in as little as six to eight weeks. According to dunnhumby, the retail media platform connects seamlessly with existing marketing advertising systems and enables retailers and brands to track revenue, manage inventory and view consolidated performance reports in one place.