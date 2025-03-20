Dunnhumby Enhances Retail Media Platform
“In today’s highly competitive retail environment, retail media represents a significant opportunity for increasing revenue and driving growth,” explained Matt O’Grady, dunnhumby’s president of the Americas. “Many retailers and brands struggle to know where to start when growing their retail media business. dunnhumby can help retailers at any point in their retail media journey, providing tools and expertise to accelerate growth.”
This is the latest addition to the dunnhumby retail media ecosystem that includes product modules and workflow support to provide a customer-first approach. More than 300 data scientists and AI specialists power that ecosystem at dunnhumby, the company reports. London-headquartered dunnhumby operates offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas and works with brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, L'Oréal and more.