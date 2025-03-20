 Skip to main content

Dunnhumby Enhances Retail Media Platform

Solutions provider and AdTech partner Osmos help retailers leverage predictive AI and rapidly deploy RMNs
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
dunnhumby screen
Retail media networks are becoming more sophisticated, as the latest update to dunnhumby's platform demonstrates.

Customer data science company dunnhumby is advancing its retail media solutions as that marketing avenue continues to grow and scale. The company is teaming up with AdTech firm Osmos to add new capabilities that provide more value for advertisers, retailers and consumers alike.

Through this collaboration, dunnhumby will integrate Osmos’s ad-serving capability for the rapid deployment of new retail media businesses in complex omnichannel networks. The Osmos platform fuses shopper behavior, store inventory and predictive AI to optimize targeting and media spend. Incorporating in-store transactions and long-loop data, users can achieve more precise targeting, personalized marketing campaigns and optimized media spend across the omnichannel. 

With this enhancement, retailers can roll out a retail media business and start generating revenue in as little as six to eight weeks. According to dunnhumby, the retail media platform connects seamlessly with existing marketing advertising systems and enables retailers and brands to track revenue, manage inventory and view consolidated performance reports in one place.

“In today’s highly competitive retail environment, retail media represents a significant opportunity for increasing revenue and driving growth,” explained Matt O’Grady, dunnhumby’s president of the Americas. “Many retailers and brands struggle to know where to start when growing their retail media business. dunnhumby can help retailers at any point in their retail media journey, providing tools and expertise to accelerate growth.”

This is the latest addition to the dunnhumby retail media ecosystem that includes product modules and workflow support to provide a customer-first approach. More than 300 data scientists and AI specialists power that ecosystem at dunnhumby, the company reports. London-headquartered dunnhumby operates offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas and works with brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, L'Oréal and more.

