AD Retail Media Boosts In-Store Advertising

AD Retail Media, the retail media arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, aims to improve how shoppers engage with products at the point of purchase. The organization has formed a strategic partnership with Inmar Intelligence, a provider of technology-driven media and incentive solutions, to offer advanced in-store advertising solutions for consumer packaged goods partners at Ahold Delhaize USA banners.

“In-store advertising continues to be a vital component of our retail media strategy, enabling our CPG partners to effectively engage customers with relevant product information,” noted Bobby Watts, SVP of AD Retail Media. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will create by driving enhanced visibility and impact.”

Combining category-relevant creative strategies and the ability to reach shoppers at influential moments in their shopping journey, Inmar’s solution will help ensure CPG brands grab customers’ attention to spur engagement during a crucial moment at the shelf. Adding a digital incentive to in-store advertising can further boost engagement and conversion, giving shoppers an immediate and compelling reason to act. What’s more, Inmar’s advanced measurement tools will offer CPG companies the necessary insight to gauge the effect of their in-store advertising investment on shopper outcomes.

[RELATED: Ahold Delhaize USA Focuses on Data-Driven Growth]