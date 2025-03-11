 Skip to main content

AD Retail Media Boosts In-Store Advertising

Grocer teams up with Inmar Intelligence to engage shoppers at the shelf
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
ADUSA x Inmar Graphic Main Image
Inmar Intelligence will offer advanced in-store advertising solutions for consumer packaged goods partners at Ahold Delhaize USA banners.

AD Retail Media, the retail media arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, aims to improve how shoppers engage with products at the point of purchase. The organization has formed a strategic partnership with Inmar Intelligence, a provider of technology-driven media and incentive solutions, to offer advanced in-store advertising solutions for consumer packaged goods partners at Ahold Delhaize USA banners. 

“In-store advertising continues to be a vital component of our retail media strategy, enabling our CPG partners to effectively engage customers with relevant product information,” noted Bobby Watts, SVP of AD Retail Media. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will create by driving enhanced visibility and impact.”

Combining category-relevant creative strategies and the ability to reach shoppers at influential moments in their shopping journey, Inmar’s solution will help ensure CPG brands grab customers’ attention to spur engagement during a crucial moment at the shelf. Adding a digital incentive to in-store advertising can further boost engagement and conversion, giving shoppers an immediate and compelling reason to act. What’s more, Inmar’s advanced measurement tools will offer CPG companies the necessary insight to gauge the effect of their in-store advertising investment on shopper outcomes.

[RELATED: Ahold Delhaize USA Focuses on Data-Driven Growth]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“By integrating in-store advertising with incentives, we are creating a seamless path to purchase that not only enhances visibility, but also drives shopper action,” explained Rob Weisberg, president & EVP martech solutions at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. “This collaboration with AD Retail Media empowers CPG brands to engage customers with relevant promotions at key decision-making moments, ultimately strengthening brand connections and delivering measurable results.”

The ad solutions work comes in the wake of Ahold Delhaize USA’s recent move to improve personalization and value for omnichannel shoppers via partnerships with Inmar on digital coupons

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, consisting of Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Ollie’s Acquires More Big Lots Leases

Company now has a total of 63 former leases
Ollie's

Albertsons Market Grocery Store Coming to New Mexico

The United Family banner breaks ground in Lovington
Albertsons Market

BJ's to Open 2nd Location in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach club to debut on Feb. 28
BJ's

Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco

The Market to halt food retail operations on Feb. 28
The Market SF
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds