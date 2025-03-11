AD Retail Media Boosts In-Store Advertising
“By integrating in-store advertising with incentives, we are creating a seamless path to purchase that not only enhances visibility, but also drives shopper action,” explained Rob Weisberg, president & EVP martech solutions at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. “This collaboration with AD Retail Media empowers CPG brands to engage customers with relevant promotions at key decision-making moments, ultimately strengthening brand connections and delivering measurable results.”
The ad solutions work comes in the wake of Ahold Delhaize USA’s recent move to improve personalization and value for omnichannel shoppers via partnerships with Inmar on digital coupons.
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, consisting of Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.