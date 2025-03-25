 Skip to main content

DoorDash, Topsort Team on Unique Retail Media Ad Exchange

Partnership enables brands to scale up investment across extensive network
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
DoorDash App Main Image
A partnership between DoorDash and Topsort provides new opportunities for advertisers, helping ensure wider reach and better performance while eliminating the complexities of fragmented ad management systems.

Local commerce platform DoorDash has joined forces with Topsort, an artificial intelligence and auction-based retail media infrastructure company, on an innovative retail media advertising exchange. The combination of DoorDash’s reach and Topsort’s solution gives brands a unique opportunity to scale up their retail media investment across an extensive retail inventory network with efficiency, automation and real-time data insights. 

Key features of the partnership include:  

  • New opportunities for advertisers: The partnership provides new opportunities for advertisers on DoorDash, helping ensure wider reach and better performance while eliminating the complexities of fragmented ad management systems. Advertisers can access a platform that programmatically offers proprietary retail media inventory – namely sponsored products and sponsored displays – from a privacy-first, commerce-oriented perspective.
  • AI-driven one-stop shop: Advertisers can tap into an integrated network of relevant retailer inventory to boost efficiency and fill rate while reducing barriers. The AI-driven retail media infrastructure helps advertisers easily up their investment, access consistent product catalogs and reliable reporting, and centralize several platforms and systems.
  • Real-time insights, measurement and optimization: Focusing on efficiency, automation and real-time data insights, the platform helps advertisers attain wider reach and better performance.  
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“At DoorDash, our goal is to build solutions to help businesses grow,” noted Toby Espinosa, VP of ads at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “As the leading local commerce platform, DoorDash has built solutions and partnerships that enable businesses to expand their reach, connect with consumers during pivotal moments in-app and off-site, and maximize returns. This partnership with Topsort is a natural extension of our robust product suite, designed to help advertisers optimize campaigns, allocate budgets effectively and achieve meaningful business outcomes.” 

“Topsort’s mission is to build the best retail media infrastructure by democratizing and innovating the tech of walled gardens, empowering retailers to enable more connections,” said Regina Ye, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Topsort. “Today the ecosystem is siloed, retailers are suffering from lower fill rates, and the exchange helps level that up. This solution solves legacy retail media roadblocks, such as fragmented ad spend, campaign misalignment, inconsistent product catalogs, unreliable reporting, and beyond. We’re excited to partner with DoorDash on this, as we both believe in the power of technology in transforming retail and how it can set truly new standards for efficiency and performance for retail media.” 

The solution debuted at this year’s Shoptalk event, in Las Vegas, where Ye will also speak on Thursday, March 27, from 1:35 p.m. to 2:15 .p.m. PT at The Value Stage, giving a presentation on “AI and Data Solutions Enhancing Customer Interactions.”  

