DoorDash, Topsort Team on Unique Retail Media Ad Exchange

“At DoorDash, our goal is to build solutions to help businesses grow,” noted Toby Espinosa, VP of ads at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “As the leading local commerce platform, DoorDash has built solutions and partnerships that enable businesses to expand their reach, connect with consumers during pivotal moments in-app and off-site, and maximize returns. This partnership with Topsort is a natural extension of our robust product suite, designed to help advertisers optimize campaigns, allocate budgets effectively and achieve meaningful business outcomes.”

“Topsort’s mission is to build the best retail media infrastructure by democratizing and innovating the tech of walled gardens, empowering retailers to enable more connections,” said Regina Ye, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Topsort. “Today the ecosystem is siloed, retailers are suffering from lower fill rates, and the exchange helps level that up. This solution solves legacy retail media roadblocks, such as fragmented ad spend, campaign misalignment, inconsistent product catalogs, unreliable reporting, and beyond. We’re excited to partner with DoorDash on this, as we both believe in the power of technology in transforming retail and how it can set truly new standards for efficiency and performance for retail media.”

The solution debuted at this year’s Shoptalk event, in Las Vegas, where Ye will also speak on Thursday, March 27, from 1:35 p.m. to 2:15 .p.m. PT at The Value Stage, giving a presentation on “AI and Data Solutions Enhancing Customer Interactions.”