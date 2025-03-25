Hy-Vee Expands Retail Media Advertising
"As an innovator in the retail media space, Hy-Vee has largely been ahead of the curve in its commitment to building and growing its retail media capabilities," said Alice Luong, senior director of e-commerce and retail media at San Francisco-based Instacart. "We're creating an even more attractive offering for advertisers to easily stay connected with customers wherever they choose to shop among Instacart’s growing network of retail sites powered by Carrot Ads, which will now include one of the Midwest’s largest grocers. This will also simultaneously improve the customer shopping experience through ad tech capabilities that drive ad personalization and make product discovery easier."
Carrot Ads extends Instacart’s ad technology to support retail partners in growing their own retail media networks on their owned websites and apps. Today, more than 220 retailer banners use Carrot Ads to power their retail media business and offer ads on their e-commerce sites.
Carrot Ads capabilities on Hy-Vee RedMedia will be available to advertisers later this year.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.