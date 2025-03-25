Hy-Vee Expands Retail Media Advertising

Advertisers will soon be able to seamlessly extend their Instacart campaigns to Hy-Vee's e-commerce platform through expanded ad inventory.

Hy-Vee Inc. has partnered with Instacart to further the grocer’s retail media capabilities. Hy-Vee RedMedia will enhance its advertising solutions by using Instacart’s Carrot Ads, creating a more personalized experience across Hy-Vee.com.

Instacart's Carrot Ads solution will deliver advertiser demand from more than 7,000 brands, helping Hy-Vee create more relevant experiences that drive personalized recommendations and product discovery for its customers. Hy-Vee RedMedia will gain access to Instacart’s ad technology and CPG advertising ecosystem. Advertisers will soon be able to seamlessly extend their Instacart campaigns to Hy-Vee’s e-commerce platform through expanded ad inventory.

"Retail media is a critical driver of the grocery ecosystem, and since launching Hy-Vee RedMedia, we’ve been committed to strengthening our capabilities in this area," said Kathryn Mazza, president of Hy-Vee RedMedia and chief marketing officer of Hy-Vee Inc. "Our partnership with Instacart through their Carrot Ads solution exemplifies how we’re continuing to enhance our offerings by expanding the value we bring to advertisers."

Hy-Vee launched its retail media division RedMedia in September 2023 and continues to build in its capabilities. In January, it teamed up with marketing and advertising agency dentsu to launch an audience-targeting tool called Hy-Vee ID. The new offering, powered by dentsu’s Merkury platform, allows brands to tailor messaging to boost conversion and ultimately lift sales.