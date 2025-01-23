Hy-Vee’s RedMedia Adds New Retail Media Tool

Hy-Vee Inc. is expanding its RedMedia retail media network with a new solution. The Midwest grocer is teaming up with marketing and advertising agency dentsu to launch an audience targeting tool called Hy-Vee ID.

The new offering, powered by dentsu’s Merkury platform, allows brands to tailor messaging to boost conversion and ultimately lift sales. It’s a deeper dive that provides insights into unique audience segments and their access to messaging, and complements Hy-Vee’s and RedMedia’s existing sales optimization tools that can get down to SKU-level data.

Kathryn Mazza, RedMedia’s president, said that Hy-Vee ID provides value to both brands and customers. “Hy-Vee ID aims to create a seamless customer experience that prioritizes a shopper’s needs with the messages they are seeing. This customer-first approach revolutionizes the way brands connect with specific audiences by making every interaction meaningful and impactful," she remarked.