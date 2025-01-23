Hy-Vee’s RedMedia Adds New Retail Media Tool
Added Brian Monahan, global client president and head of retail media solutions at dentsu: “Retail media is the only medium where the objective of the buyer and the seller is the same. By harnessing insights, businesses can allocate their marketing budgets more strategically while ensuring that the appropriate customers are engaged with the right products at the ideal time to enhance the customer experience.”
Hy-Vee launched its retail media division RedMedia in September 2023 and continues to build in its capabilities. In December, Hy-Vee announced a partnership with in-store retail media platform Grocery TV to add more screens at key points in shoppers’ journey, with RedMedia managing off-site and in-store campaigns from a unified platform.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.