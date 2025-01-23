 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee’s RedMedia Adds New Retail Media Tool

Grocer partners with dentsu on Hy-Vee ID audience targeting solution
Lynn Petrak
Hy-Vee RedMedia
Hy-Vee ID is a new audience targeting tool within the grocery's RedMedia retail media network.

Hy-Vee Inc. is expanding its RedMedia retail media network with a new solution. The Midwest grocer is teaming up with marketing and advertising agency dentsu to launch an audience targeting tool called Hy-Vee ID. 

The new offering, powered by dentsu’s Merkury platform, allows brands to tailor messaging to boost conversion and ultimately lift sales. It’s a deeper dive that provides insights into unique audience segments and their access to messaging, and complements Hy-Vee’s and RedMedia’s existing sales optimization tools that can get down to SKU-level data.

Kathryn Mazza, RedMedia’s president, said that Hy-Vee ID provides value to both brands and customers. “Hy-Vee ID aims to create a seamless customer experience that prioritizes a shopper’s needs with the messages they are seeing. This customer-first approach revolutionizes the way brands connect with specific audiences by making every interaction meaningful and impactful," she remarked.

Added Brian Monahan, global client president and head of retail media solutions at dentsu: “Retail media is the only medium where the objective of the buyer and the seller is the same. By harnessing insights, businesses can allocate their marketing budgets more strategically while ensuring that the appropriate customers are engaged with the right products at the ideal time to enhance the customer experience.”

Hy-Vee launched its retail media division RedMedia in September 2023 and continues to build in its capabilities. In December, Hy-Vee announced a partnership with in-store retail media platform Grocery TV to add more screens at key points in shoppers’ journey, with RedMedia managing off-site and in-store campaigns from a unified platform. 

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

