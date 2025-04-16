PCC to Unveil Corner Market Concept This Summer
The new PCC Corner Market will be open Monday through Friday, reflecting the large workforce customer base. Beer and wine will be available, too.
Srinivasan noted the retooled concept reflects the revitalization of the downtown district that experienced challenges during and after the pandemic, a sentiment shared by local officials. “Downtown runs on people, and people need great food options. Adding more grocery stores is especially important as we welcome more downtown residents,” declared Markham McIntyre, director for Seattle’s Office of Economic Development. “The opening of PCC Corner Market in Rainier Tower adds another option for the more than 108,000 residents that call our downtown neighborhood home and the more than 89,000 workers in our city’s core.”
Added Rachel Smith, president and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce: “Downtown employees and residents alike, including Chamber employees from our office in Rainier Tower, are thrilled to have another food and grocery option, and the reopening is truly a signal that downtown Seattle is on its way to being better than ever. Thank you to PCC Community Markets for being an active Chamber member and community leader, and for bringing an amazing team and excellent store conditions back downtown.”
PCC Community Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2025. The Seattle-based co-op runs 15 stores in the Pacific Northwest.