PCC to Unveil Corner Market Concept This Summer

Co-op shares target opening date for store that is part of revitalization efforts in downtown Seattle
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
PCC corner market sign
PCC Corner Market is expected to welcome shoppers this July.

PCC Community Markets, which had previously shared that it is returning to downtown Seattle with a scaled-back store inside of its previous space that closed down in early 2024, is providing a first look at that location. The Pacific Northwest co-op detailed plans for its first-ever small format location slated to open in mid-July.

According to PCC, the 6,000-square-foot store at 4th and Union will operate under the PCC Corner Market banner and meet the needs of nearby residents and workers with a curated selection of grab-and-go hot and prepared foods for different dayparts. Compared to PCC’s full-service stores, the shelves at this market will be stocked with a limited assortment of grocery and pantry staples. 

“With PCC Corner Market, our mission is to offer the same amazing food that PCC is known for in a refreshing new format that is readily accessible and easy to navigate,” said President and CEO Krish Srinivasan, who recently brought members up to speed on the co-op’s performance. “We are excited about returning to the city center, and to once again be serving the many residents and workers there who were regulars at our previous store. And, I want to thank our co-op’s incredible staff members for contributing their energy, ideas and humor to the fun process of determining the new store’s name.” 

The new PCC Corner Market will be open Monday through Friday, reflecting the large workforce customer base. Beer and wine will be available, too. 

Srinivasan noted the retooled concept reflects the revitalization of the downtown district that experienced challenges during and after the pandemic, a sentiment shared by local officials. “Downtown runs on people, and people need great food options. Adding more grocery stores is especially important as we welcome more downtown residents,” declared Markham McIntyre, director for Seattle’s Office of Economic Development. “The opening of PCC Corner Market in Rainier Tower adds another option for the more than 108,000 residents that call our downtown neighborhood home and the more than 89,000 workers in our city’s core.”

Added Rachel Smith, president and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce: “Downtown employees and residents alike, including Chamber employees from our office in Rainier Tower, are thrilled to have another food and grocery option, and the reopening is truly a signal that downtown Seattle is on its way to being better than ever. Thank you to PCC Community Markets for being an active Chamber member and community leader, and for bringing an amazing team and excellent store conditions back downtown.”

PCC Community Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2025. The Seattle-based co-op runs 15 stores in the Pacific Northwest. 

