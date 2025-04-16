PCC to Unveil Corner Market Concept This Summer

PCC Community Markets, which had previously shared that it is returning to downtown Seattle with a scaled-back store inside of its previous space that closed down in early 2024, is providing a first look at that location. The Pacific Northwest co-op detailed plans for its first-ever small format location slated to open in mid-July.

According to PCC, the 6,000-square-foot store at 4th and Union will operate under the PCC Corner Market banner and meet the needs of nearby residents and workers with a curated selection of grab-and-go hot and prepared foods for different dayparts. Compared to PCC’s full-service stores, the shelves at this market will be stocked with a limited assortment of grocery and pantry staples.

“With PCC Corner Market, our mission is to offer the same amazing food that PCC is known for in a refreshing new format that is readily accessible and easy to navigate,” said President and CEO Krish Srinivasan, who recently brought members up to speed on the co-op’s performance. “We are excited about returning to the city center, and to once again be serving the many residents and workers there who were regulars at our previous store. And, I want to thank our co-op’s incredible staff members for contributing their energy, ideas and humor to the fun process of determining the new store’s name.”