Amazon Fresh Openings Continue

Amazon is rolling into spring with a pair of store openings. As the retail behemoth continues to tinker with its brick-and-mortar business, it is making its presence felt in communities in different parts of the United States.

On March 27, an Amazon Fresh store was unveiled in Silver Spring, Md. The store in Montgomery County combines fresh and grocery assortments with high-tech experiences that include Dash Carts and palm payments via Amazon One. As with other physical Amazon Fresh spots, this one features an array of store brand products.

[RELATED: Fareway Keeps Expanding in America's Heartland]

Next on tap is a store slated to welcome customers on April 17 in Bellevue, Wash. The outpost at a mall in this area known for its tech companies will kick off its operations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and offer samples, games and entertainment. The first shoppers can get a chance to win $500 in groceries and also pick up a tote bag, while supplies last.