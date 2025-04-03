 Skip to main content

Amazon Fresh Openings Continue

Latest stores debut in Maryland and Washington state
Lynn Petrak
Amazon Fresh store
Amazon Fresh has closed some stores and opened others as it seeks strategic markets.

Amazon is rolling into spring with a pair of store openings. As the retail behemoth continues to tinker with its brick-and-mortar business, it is making its presence felt in communities in different parts of the United States.

On March 27, an Amazon Fresh store was unveiled in Silver Spring, Md. The store in Montgomery County combines fresh and grocery assortments with high-tech experiences that include Dash Carts and palm payments via Amazon One. As with other physical Amazon Fresh spots, this one features an array of store brand products. 

Next on tap is a store slated to welcome customers on April 17 in Bellevue, Wash. The outpost at a mall in this area known for its tech companies will kick off its operations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and offer samples, games and entertainment. The first shoppers can get a chance to win $500 in groceries and also pick up a tote bag, while supplies last.  

As it updates its footprint, Amazon is continuing to boost demand for digital offerings. An early spring sales event recently concluded, and the company just introduced a new experience in the Amazon store called Amazon Haul. The service offers a variety of products priced at $20 or under. 

You can learn more about Amazon Fresh's foray into the grocery space and the ongoing growth of its Whole Foods Market business in the May issue of Progressive Grocer. That print and digital edition will feature a deep dive into the organizations and interviews with several of their grocery leaders.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century

