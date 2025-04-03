Amazon Fresh Openings Continue
As it updates its footprint, Amazon is continuing to boost demand for digital offerings. An early spring sales event recently concluded, and the company just introduced a new experience in the Amazon store called Amazon Haul. The service offers a variety of products priced at $20 or under.
You can learn more about Amazon Fresh's foray into the grocery space and the ongoing growth of its Whole Foods Market business in the May issue of Progressive Grocer. That print and digital edition will feature a deep dive into the organizations and interviews with several of their grocery leaders.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.