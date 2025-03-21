Amazon Fresh Adds New Store, Closes 2 Others
Currently, Amazon operates around 60 Amazon Fresh stores in the United States. The company remains committed to physical retailing, recently tapping Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel to take on the additional role of VP for worldwide grocery stores at Amazon.
In a message to Amazon personnel about that move, Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, underscored the company’s willingness to make changes to move ahead in this channel. “Since creating a single WW Grocery Stores organization in 2022, we have made notable progress in our vision to make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for customers,” he declared. “We’ve taken steps to integrate our huge grocery selection across our broader logistics network, and create a more seamless experience for customers, especially Prime members.”
Amazon has taken other steps as it focuses on how to best serve customers in this space. Earlier this month, reports emerged that the company is restructuring its Worldwide Grocery Stores unit.
