Amazon Fresh Adds New Store, Closes 2 Others

As it calibrates its physical store presence, Amazon Fresh highlights differentiators such as its Dash Carts.

As Amazon doubles down on its Amazon Fresh grocery concept, the company is figuring out what works and what doesn’t. That includes store operations, reflected in recent changes to its physical footprint.

Amazon confirmed this week that two Amazon Fresh locations are closing. A store at 7807 Sudley Road in Manassas, Va., ceased operations on March 16 and another is expected to shutter soon in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

As the retail behemoth refines its portfolio, it is also opening new locations that it believes will resonate with shoppers. A brick-and-mortar store will be unveiled on March 27 in Silver Spring, Md., the fifth Amazon Fresh outpost in that state.

The grand opening of the Silver Spring store in the greater DMV region will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. The first 200 customers will receive a free custom tote bag and gifts, and shoppers who visit the location during the festivities can get a chance to win $500 toward their grocery purchases and enjoy samples, games and music.