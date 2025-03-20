 Skip to main content

Giant Food Opens New Bowie, Md., Store

South Lake Marketplace location includes grocery chain’s 50th Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Giant Food Bowie MD Main Image
Giant Food's new store, located within the South Lake Marketplace, in Bowie, Md., replaces another store in Bowie that will close on March 27.

Giant Food will hold the grand opening of its newest store, located at 810 Fairmont Drive, in Bowie, Md., on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 a.m. Located in the South Lake Marketplace development, the store will feature full-service meat and seafood departments, an expanded gourmet cheese selection, expansive prepared food offerings, freshly made sushi, and a Starbucks. 

“We are thrilled to open our new store in the South Lake Marketplace community, bringing our neighbors a modern, customer-focused destination that creates the best shopping experience,” said Giant Food President Ira Kress. “It’s not just a grocery store — it’s a vibrant hub where families can connect, find great value and explore the new features we’ve brought to this new development.”

As part of the location, the retailer is launching its 50th in-store Ledo Pizza location. In the deli section, customers will find Ledo’s signature pastry-thin square crust made from handmade dough, along with the brand’s sweet tomato sauce and high-quality toppings. Shoppers can either purchase a Take and Bake Ledo Pizza to warm up at home or order a hot pizza fresh from the oven.  

Spotlighting another local food favorite, Giant Food has also teamed with iconic D.C. restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl to bring  a variety of popular comfort foods to the grocery store. 

[RELATED: Giant Food Takes 80M-Pound Bite Out of Food Waste]

The South Lake Marketplace location replaces the Giant Food store at 3500 NW Crain Highway in Bowie, which will close at 6 p.m. on March 27, while the new supermarket opens the next day. All associates had the opportunity to transfer to the new store. 

“We’re delighted to welcome Giant Food as the anchor tenant at South Lake Marketplace,” said Gary Michael, president of Lanham, Md.-based NAI Michael, the developer of South Lake. “Giant’s long-standing commitment to the communities the company serves, coupled with their exceptional customer experience, aligns perfectly with our vision for South Lake. This flagship store will serve as a cornerstone for the South Lake development, and the Giant opening marks a significant milestone as we continue to build a dynamic, walkable community.” 

Encompassing more than 600,000 square feet of commercial space, ﻿South Lake Marketplace is close to Liberty Sports Park, which draws more than 344,000 visitors annually, positioning South Lake as a regional hub for shopping, dining and entertainment while spurring considerable economic growth throughout Maryland’s Prince George’s County.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

