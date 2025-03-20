Giant Food Opens New Bowie, Md., Store

Giant Food's new store, located within the South Lake Marketplace, in Bowie, Md., replaces another store in Bowie that will close on March 27.

Giant Food will hold the grand opening of its newest store, located at 810 Fairmont Drive, in Bowie, Md., on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 a.m. Located in the South Lake Marketplace development, the store will feature full-service meat and seafood departments, an expanded gourmet cheese selection, expansive prepared food offerings, freshly made sushi, and a Starbucks.

“We are thrilled to open our new store in the South Lake Marketplace community, bringing our neighbors a modern, customer-focused destination that creates the best shopping experience,” said Giant Food President Ira Kress. “It’s not just a grocery store — it’s a vibrant hub where families can connect, find great value and explore the new features we’ve brought to this new development.”

As part of the location, the retailer is launching its 50th in-store Ledo Pizza location. In the deli section, customers will find Ledo’s signature pastry-thin square crust made from handmade dough, along with the brand’s sweet tomato sauce and high-quality toppings. Shoppers can either purchase a Take and Bake Ledo Pizza to warm up at home or order a hot pizza fresh from the oven.

Spotlighting another local food favorite, Giant Food has also teamed with iconic D.C. restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl to bring a variety of popular comfort foods to the grocery store.

