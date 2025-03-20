Giant Food Opens New Bowie, Md., Store
The South Lake Marketplace location replaces the Giant Food store at 3500 NW Crain Highway in Bowie, which will close at 6 p.m. on March 27, while the new supermarket opens the next day. All associates had the opportunity to transfer to the new store.
“We’re delighted to welcome Giant Food as the anchor tenant at South Lake Marketplace,” said Gary Michael, president of Lanham, Md.-based NAI Michael, the developer of South Lake. “Giant’s long-standing commitment to the communities the company serves, coupled with their exceptional customer experience, aligns perfectly with our vision for South Lake. This flagship store will serve as a cornerstone for the South Lake development, and the Giant opening marks a significant milestone as we continue to build a dynamic, walkable community.”
Encompassing more than 600,000 square feet of commercial space, South Lake Marketplace is close to Liberty Sports Park, which draws more than 344,000 visitors annually, positioning South Lake as a regional hub for shopping, dining and entertainment while spurring considerable economic growth throughout Maryland’s Prince George’s County.
Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.