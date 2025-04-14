Vallarta Supermarkets to Open Latest Los Angeles Supermarket
Along with its customary fresh, quality produce and everyday goods, the new store will provide the following:
Carniceria, where customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera, a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta's signature spice blend.
Guacamole Station: made to order using 100% Hass avocados and the freshest ingredients, Vallarta’s guacamole can be personalized with the newly added Pico de Gallo, tailored precisely to customers’ taste.
Sushi: premium handcrafted sushi rolls made daily with high-quality ingredients
Juice Bar: Vallarta’s signature aguas frescas, served straight from traditional vitroleros and available in a variety of flavors, as well as fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices and shots of wheatgrass, turmeric, or ginger root.
La Fruteria, where customers can order fruit bowls topped with Tajin, chamoy, lime juice, and salt.
Cremería, offering a curated selection of fresh cremas and a variety of authentic cheeses.
Panaderia: A range of Latin American baked goods made fresh daily, as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.
Tortilleria: Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made fresh in-house with the high-quality corn, soaked and boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked.
La Cocina, where customers can choose from various traditional favorites from Mexico and Central America for any daypart.
Dulcería: Vallarta's candy section stocks a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America, with everything needed to make any occasion a celebration.
Florería, where customers can browse an extensive selection of arrangements from local growers ensuring quality, long-lasting flowers, in addition to a huge variety of potted plants.
“This new Park Mesa Heights store is special to Vallarta as it expands on our commitment to the Los Angeles community that has been with us since the first store opened 40 years ago,” noted Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “This expansion reflects our incredible growth while staying true to our roots of bringing fresh, high-quality products and authentic flavors that we love to new communities. We’re excited to see the community’s response to Vallarta Supermarkets on Slauson.”
To mark the store’s opening, Vallarta Supermarkets will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Park Mesa Heights area and give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the location’s first 300 customers.
The independent grocer also offers delivery from all major services, including DoorDash, Uber Eats and Instacart.
As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 59 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties), and employs more than 8,000 team members.