Vallarta Supermarkets to Open Latest Los Angeles Supermarket

Vallarta Supermarkets is continuing to grow its footprint in its home state of California, with a new store in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles scheduled to open on April 23.

Latino-owned grocery store chain Vallarta Supermarkets will hold the grand-opening of its newest store on April 23 at 7:15 a.m., in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. Located at 3300 West Slauson Avenue, the 46,333-square-foot space was formerly occupied by Ralphs and left vacant for some time. Vallarta Supermarkets on Slauson brings 165 new jobs to Park Mesa Heights.

The store features themes and imagery paying tribute to the area’s landmarks and culture, in addition to exclusive products catering to the preferences of the local community, among them offerings from such brands as Grace Foods, Blue Runner Foods and fellow SoCal favorite Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen.