Kroger Is Shutting Down Ralphs, Food 4 Less Stores in L.A.

The Kroger Co. is closing two Ralphs stores and one Food 4 Less store in Los Angeles, a decision accelerated by a new city council mandate that requires extra pay for front-line workers.

According to a statement from Kroger, the mandate will add an additional $20 million in operating costs over the next 120 days, making it financially unsustainable to continue operating the underperforming locations.

“Ralphs and Food 4 Less provide affordable, fresh groceries, good and stable jobs with growth opportunities to thousands of Los Angeles residents, and proudly supports local community organizations across the city. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles City Council disregarded their own Economic Impact Report by not considering that grocery stores — even in a pandemic — operate on razor-thin profit margins in a very competitive landscape. It’s never our desire to close a store, but when you factor in the increased costs of operating during COVID-19, consistent financial losses at these three locations, and an extra pay mandate that will cost nearly $20 million over the next 120 days, it becomes impossible to operate these three stores,” said a company spokesperson.

The following three affected store locations will remain open and operational for the next 60 days, closing on May 15.

Ralphs - 9616 West Pico Blvd.

Ralphs - 3300 West Slauson Ave.

Food 4 Less - 5420 West Sunset Blvd.

“We are focused on and stand ready to work with state and local governments to prioritize vaccine distribution to front-line workers, like our associates, as quickly as possible. This week in Los Angeles we are hosting three vaccine clinics for associates, with additional events to be hosted in the following weeks. Prioritizing vaccinations — not arbitrary mandates for extra pay — is what will keep front-line workers protected,” continued the company spokesperson.

Grocery chains have been pushing back against pay mandates approved in Seattle, Long Beach, California, New York and other cities.

Still, Ralphs and Food 4 Less are providing the mandated extra pay to all associates, including those in the three locations scheduled to close as well as the other 65 stores in Los Angeles. Store representatives will meet with each impacted associate individually to help them with this transition and will comply with any contractual commitments and consider any transfer requests.

The extra pay is in addition to the total compensation package Ralphs and Food 4 Less currently offers to associates, including competitive wages, comprehensive health care and a reliable pension. The average hourly wage for Ralphs and Food 4 Less associates in Los Angeles is $18 an hour and total compensation is $24 an hour, with premium health care and stable pension benefits factored in, the company said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Kroger has invested $2.5 billion to both reward associates and implemented dozens of safety measures that continue to be followed today, including $1 billion to better secure pensions. The company also continues to provide incentives for associates, including recently issuing $50 million in rewards to front-line associates.

To date, nearly 20% of Ralphs and Food 4 Less associates have received their first dose or have been fully vaccinated. The grocers are hosting three vaccine clinics for associates this week in Los Angeles, with additional events to be hosted in the following weeks. All associates are strongly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to help create safer communities, and Ralphs and Food 4 Less are offering a one-time reward of $100 to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Kroger operates 188 Ralphs stores who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Southern California and the Central Coast, and 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California.