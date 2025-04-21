Food City Builds Up Its Hardware Business

Food City officials celebrated the grand opening of its 14th Curt’s Ace Hardware on April 17 at East Stuart Drive in Galax, Va.

“Much like our Food City stores, we are excited to continue to grow and expand our Curt’s Ace Hardware family of stores,” said Steven C. Smith, president and CEO of Food City, which is operated by K-VA-T Food Stores. “Sadly, locally owned hardware stores are becoming a thing of the past. Having served in the grocery industry for 40-plus years, I have seen firsthand how important a local well-run supermarket is to the community, and I think the same holds true for local hardware stores.”

The company currently operates Curt’s Ace Hardware locations in Prestonsburg, Ky.; Morristown, Pigeon Forge, Newport, Erwin, Elizabethton, Gray, Piney Flats and Ocoee, Tenn.; and Bristol, Abingdon, Marion, and Lebanon, Va., with additional locations coming soon.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our loyal customers, and we want to leverage our Curt’s Ace Hardware brand to better serve the communities where we already do business,” said Smith. “Food City is the name you trust for your grocery needs; now we can help with your home and garden needs as well. Given our vast merchandising and marketing experience, our team has done an excellent job managing and operating these locations.”