Food City Builds Up Its Hardware Business
Meanwhile, the company also recently opened a new 55,000-square-foot Food City store on Able Drive in Dayton, Tenn. The new store replaced an existing location on Market Street.
“We appreciate the support the residents of Dayton and Rhea County have shown our company, and we’re excited to provide our loyal customers with a much-needed new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve their needs,” said Smith.
The location includes an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar; a large café seating area; an Asian wok; a fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections; a hickory wood smoker; a pizza oven; and fresh sushi.
It also features full-service meat and seafood departments, a floral boutique, a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a Food City Gas N’ Go location, and a Starbucks cafe.
Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores operates 159 retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.