Kroger Closing Most of Its Kitchen 1883 Restaurants

The Kroger Co. is closing two of its three Kitchen 1883 restaurant concepts this week.

The Kitchen 1883 sit-down restaurant debuted in 2017 adjacent to a Kroger Marketplace in Union, Ky. The concept offered a fresh take on American comfort food with a made-from-scratch menu inspired by American and international flavors, hand-crafted cocktails, and a community-centered atmosphere.

Over the next two years, the company opened a stand-alone Kitchen 1883 in Anderson, Ohio, and another inside an On The Rhine Kroger in Cincinnati.

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed with Progressive Grocer that the company has made the difficult decision to close the Anderson and Union Kitchen 1883 restaurants on April 24. “We are incredibly grateful for the community’s support and loyalty throughout the years. Customers can still get their Kitchen 1883 favorites from our On the Rhine location and through our catering service,” the spokesperson said.

On the Rhine Kroger is located on Court Street, near the grocery giant’s corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati. This location is also home to Kroger’s first food hall.

The name Kitchen 1883 pays homage to the year that Kroger was founded.

