AI-Driven Robot Debuts at Georgia Walmart’s Restaurant

A Peachtree City, Ga., Walmart Supercenter One Kitchen is the third to open under a partnership between Richtech Robotics and Ghost Kitchens America, and the first to feature the AI-driven service robot Scorpion. (Photo Credit: Gina Kamai)

Richtech Robotics Inc., a Las Vegas-based provider of AI-driven service robots, has opened its latest One Kitchen restaurant in collaboration with Ghost Kitchens America (GKI). The Peachtree City, Ga., Walmart Supercenter One Kitchen is the third to open under the partnership and the first to feature the AI-driven service robot Scorpion. A grand-opening event has been set for March 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart, which is located at 2717 Highway 54, in Peachtree City.

“The interest in our AI-powered service robots is rapidly growing in the restaurant industry, driven by the need for enhanced operational efficiency and a unique, engaging customer experience,” said Richtech Robotics President Matt Casella, who added that the rollout “underscores our expanding presence within one of the nation’s highest-traffic retail environments. Additionally, we expect the Peachtree City One Kitchen to generate a stable revenue stream, strong cash flow and increased profitability.”

[RELATED: Exclusive - The Robot Revolution at Retail – With a Humanoid Touch]

Richtech’s Scorpion robot will serve customers a range of coffees, milk teas and fruit tea drinks. According to the company, the robot employs NVIDIA AI technology to interact with customers, monitor and adapt to changes in its environment, and prepare beverages with a high level of precision and accuracy.