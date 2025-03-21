AI-Driven Robot Debuts at Georgia Walmart’s Restaurant
The Peachtree City One Kitchen will be managed by Richtech Robotics’ subsidiary, AlphaMax Management LLC, which aims to enhance restaurant operations via robotics and AI cloud technology.
Operating restaurants across Canada and the United States, Toronto-based GKI is expanding to open 240 new restaurants under the One Kitchen banner in both countries. Each restaurant features various national brands made to order, a single operator, innovative front- and back-of-house technology, and walk-in and delivery customers.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.