AI-Driven Robot Debuts at Georgia Walmart’s Restaurant

Launch marks Richtech 3rd One Kitchen location with Ghost Kitchens America
A Peachtree City, Ga., Walmart Supercenter One Kitchen is the third to open under a partnership between Richtech Robotics and Ghost Kitchens America, and the first to feature the AI-driven service robot Scorpion. (Photo Credit: Gina Kamai)

Richtech Robotics Inc., a Las Vegas-based provider of AI-driven service robots, has opened its latest One Kitchen restaurant in collaboration with Ghost Kitchens America (GKI). The Peachtree City, Ga., Walmart Supercenter One Kitchen is the third to open under the partnership and the first to feature the AI-driven service robot Scorpion. A grand-opening event has been set for March 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart, which is located at 2717 Highway 54, in Peachtree City.

“The interest in our AI-powered service robots is rapidly growing in the restaurant industry, driven by the need for enhanced operational efficiency and a unique, engaging customer experience,” said Richtech Robotics President Matt Casella, who added that the rollout “underscores our expanding presence within one of the nation’s highest-traffic retail environments. Additionally, we expect the Peachtree City One Kitchen to generate a stable revenue stream, strong cash flow and increased profitability.”

Richtech’s Scorpion robot will serve customers a range of coffees, milk teas and fruit tea drinks. According to the company, the robot employs NVIDIA AI technology to interact with customers, monitor and adapt to changes in its environment, and prepare beverages with a high level of precision and accuracy.

The Peachtree City One Kitchen will be managed by Richtech Robotics’ subsidiary, AlphaMax Management LLC, which aims to enhance restaurant operations via robotics and AI cloud technology.

Operating restaurants across Canada and the United States, Toronto-based GKI is expanding to open 240 new restaurants under the One Kitchen banner in both countries. Each restaurant features various national brands made to order, a single operator, innovative front- and back-of-house technology, and walk-in and delivery customers.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

