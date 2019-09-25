Kroger Opens Food Hall, Urban Grocery in Cincinnati

The Kroger Co. has opened the doors to its new store in downtown Cincinnati, complete with a food hall and expanded grab-and-go and ready-to-heat options. The urban-format store offers 52,000 square feet spread out over two levels in the city's central business district.

The most notable part of the store is On the Rhine Eatery, a food hall that can accommodate 200 customers in both indoor and outdoor seating. It features a full-service bar and five local Cincinnati restaurants:

Kitchen 1883 Caf é and Bar

DOPE! Asian Street Far

Django Western Taco

Eli's BBQ

Queen City Whip

“On The Rhine Eatery features emerging restaurants and true tastes of Cincinnati – all handpicked by Kroger’s culinary team to create a popular hangout for meals, cocktails and community,” said Teri Rose, Kroger’s senior director of culinary development. “Cincinnati is Kroger’s hub for culinary innovation and experimentation, and the food hall is an example of the types of concepts and ideas we’re creating every day.”

The store, located at 100 East Court Street as the anchor of an 18-story residential high-rise, is one block away from Kroger's national headquarters and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location currently offers grocery delivery but plans to expand into delivery from the food hall as well.