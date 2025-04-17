 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize Confirms Data Stolen From U.S. Business During Cyberattack

Retail conglomerate provides update in investigation to security issue that happened last November
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Ahold Delhaize Headquarters Main Image
Ahold Delhaize experienced a cybersecurity issue at its U.S. operations in November 2024.

Ahold Delhaize has confirmed that data was stolen from its U.S. network during a November 2024 cybersecurity attack. Shortly after the incident, all stores, business operations and e-commerce services were restored and remain operational.

According to a Nov. 8 company statement, immediately upon detecting the issue, the retail conglomerate’s security teams began an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts. Ahold Delhaize also notified law enforcement. 

On the morning of April 17, Ahold Delhaize issued an updated statement on the issue: “Based on our investigation to date, we believe certain files were taken from some of our internal U.S. business systems in connection with the prior cybersecurity issue. Our teams have been working diligently to determine what information may have been affected and we will notify affected individuals in accordance with our legal obligations. In addition, we have notified and updated law enforcement. The security of our customers, associates and vendor partners is a top priority.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Jeff Wichman, director of incident at Hoboken, N.J.-based Semperis, a cybersecurity provider, offered the following commentary to Progressive Grocer: “Today, you can’t assume cyberattacks will only happen to someone else; it’s imperative to have an ‘assumed breach’ mindset, because ransomware attacks will continue. There isn’t a retailer in the U.S. with a network that can’t be breached against a sufficiently determined cybercriminal. So, assume disruptions will occur and work on improving your ability to bounce back. If you start putting at least as much emphasis on speedy recovery as on prevention, you can improve your operational resiliency."

According to Cybernews, the ransomware group INC Ransom is taking credit for the November cyberattack on Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. network. 

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds