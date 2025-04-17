Ahold Delhaize Confirms Data Stolen From U.S. Business During Cyberattack

Ahold Delhaize has confirmed that data was stolen from its U.S. network during a November 2024 cybersecurity attack. Shortly after the incident, all stores, business operations and e-commerce services were restored and remain operational.

According to a Nov. 8 company statement, immediately upon detecting the issue, the retail conglomerate’s security teams began an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts. Ahold Delhaize also notified law enforcement.

On the morning of April 17, Ahold Delhaize issued an updated statement on the issue: “Based on our investigation to date, we believe certain files were taken from some of our internal U.S. business systems in connection with the prior cybersecurity issue. Our teams have been working diligently to determine what information may have been affected and we will notify affected individuals in accordance with our legal obligations. In addition, we have notified and updated law enforcement. The security of our customers, associates and vendor partners is a top priority.”