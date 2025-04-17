Ahold Delhaize Confirms Data Stolen From U.S. Business During Cyberattack
Jeff Wichman, director of incident at Hoboken, N.J.-based Semperis, a cybersecurity provider, offered the following commentary to Progressive Grocer: “Today, you can’t assume cyberattacks will only happen to someone else; it’s imperative to have an ‘assumed breach’ mindset, because ransomware attacks will continue. There isn’t a retailer in the U.S. with a network that can’t be breached against a sufficiently determined cybercriminal. So, assume disruptions will occur and work on improving your ability to bounce back. If you start putting at least as much emphasis on speedy recovery as on prevention, you can improve your operational resiliency."
According to Cybernews, the ransomware group INC Ransom is taking credit for the November cyberattack on Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. network.
Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.