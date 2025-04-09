Walmart Shares Business Strategy Amid Tariff Pressure
Continued Rainey: “We have fundamentally changed our business model through years of thoughtful, strategic investments and now have a financial model that yields much higher returns.”
Elsewhere across its business, Walmart recently announced big plans for its convenience services this year. The retailer, which currently operates more than 400 fuel and convenience stations nationwide, is poised to open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations across the United States.
With the new openings, Walmart will have more than 450 fuel and convenience locations across 34 states.
Meanwhile, the retailer is also looking to strengthen its Latin American division. Wal-Mart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) recently unveiled plans to invest more than USD $6 billion (125 billion-plus pesos) in Mexico in 2025. With this investment, Walmex plans to open more stores in Mexico under the Bodega Aurrera, Sam's Club, Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express formats.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.