Walmart Shares Business Strategy Amid Tariff Pressure

Walmart is sharing how it plans to continue driving growth and creating shareholder value despite the current economic climate. During its Investment Community Meeting in Dallas, the company said it is confident about future performance, but it is also maintaining flexibility to invest in price as tariffs are implemented across its supply chain.

Part of the company’s growth strategy includes improving customer and member experiences through low prices and a growing e-commerce assortment, along with faster delivery, curbside pickup and enhanced in-store shopping. Walmart is also working to strengthen its evolving business model by reshaping its profit mix to invest in lower prices for customers, associate wages and experience-enhancing technologies.

“The combination of a purpose-driven, people-centric culture with world-class technology is the winning formula,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO. “Our customers want four things: everyday low prices, a broad assortment, a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience and to do business with a company they trust. We’re changing to serve them even better.”

As for the current economic environment, McMillon told investors during his presentation that the company is not immune to the effects of tariffs and other pressures, but he remains confident in Walmart and its ability to play offense.

“Nothing about the current environment impacts our confidence in our business or our strategy,” he said. “The changes we’re making add even more strength and flexibility for our future.”

Despite McMillon’s confidence, Walmart has widened operating income guidance for its first quarter, which previously projected an increase of 0.5% to 2.0% in adjusted operating income for that time period. The company still expects to see 3% to 4% sales growth in fiscal Q1.

“History tells us that when we lean into these periods of uncertainty, Walmart emerges on the other side with greater share and a stronger business,” said John David Rainey, EVP and CFO.