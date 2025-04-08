Kroger Spent $1B on Failed Bid to Merge With Albertsons
Earlier in March, C&S Wholesale Grocers filed its own claim that Kroger should pay a $125 million termination fee. C&S had a major stake in the deal, planning to pick up nearly 600 Kroger and Albertsons stores, distribution centers and other assets as part of a divestiture plan.
Per a Wall Street Journal report, C&S argued that Kroger needs to meet the terms of an agreement. "Kroger failed to identify any reason for its refusal to pay the termination fee it owed C&S — because there is none," C&S asserted in a legal filing.
