Kroger Spent $1B on Failed Bid to Merge With Albertsons

It has come to light that The Kroger Co. spent more than $1 billion throughout its ill-fated journey toward merging with Albertsons Cos. In its annual report regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, Kroger reported that it spent $684 million in 2024 on “merger related costs,” which included “third-party professional fees (outside experts, such as lawyers) and credit facility fees (borrowing costs).”



The failed merger, which was originally announced in October 2022, cost Kroger $316 million in 2023 and $44 million in 2022, according to a Cincinnati Enquirer report.

In late March, meanwhile, Kroger filed a legal response to Albertsons’ earlier lawsuit against it, which claimed that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed merger deal. Kroger is now claiming that while it was working to seek regulatory approval and close the merger, Albertsons was engaging in a secret campaign alongside C&S Wholesale Grocers to pursue its own regulatory strategy, which ultimately undermined Kroger's efforts.

Kroger says that as a result of its misconduct, Albertsons is not entitled to the $600 million termination fee under the terms of the parties' merger agreement, nor is Albertsons entitled to other damages it is seeking. The alleged misconduct included incoming Albertsons CEO Susan Morris’ “secret communications with C&S's CEO and others, utilizing personal emails and cell phones to advance Albertsons's strategy.”