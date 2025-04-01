Tony’s Fresh Market Workers Vote Against Joining Union

Only 605 out of 1,720 Tony's workers voted to join Local 881 UFCW.

The majority of grocery workers at 21 Tony’s Fresh Markets throughout Chicago recently voted against joining Local 881 United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW).

When the ballots were counted in late March, the workers had voted 1,115-605 against unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

The election was among the largest held in the American private sector so far this year, as reported by The Chicago Tribune. Had the Tony’s workers voted to unionize, their bargaining unit would have numbered around 2,000.

Local 881 blames the voting outcome on Tony’s management, whom the union is accusing of engaging in an anti-union campaign of fear, lies and intimidation that unlawfully interfered with workers’ rights to a fair election.