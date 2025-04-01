Tony’s Fresh Market Workers Vote Against Joining Union
However, according to The Chicago Tribune, Tony’s maintained that it has followed the law, saying that the vote “reflects the strong relationships we’ve built with our employees and our ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace where they can thrive – with competitive wages, strong benefits packages, professional growth opportunities, and direct and open communication."
Among other actions, Local 881 said that it filed and processed unfair-labor-practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board.
Local 881 UFCW is the union for Jewel and Mariano’s grocery workers, as well as thousands of others throughout Illinois. It’s among the largest affiliates of Washington D.C.-based UFCW International Union, which represents 1.3 million members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Founded in 1979 by two Italian immigrants, Tony’s has grown to become a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer with 21 stores. Tony's is owned by Heritage Grocers Group (HGG). Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with stores under the Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market and Los Altos Ranch Market banners.