UNFI Teamsters Ratify 1st Contracts
Meanwhile, the company recently reported improved performance in its second-quarter earnings, increasing net sales and narrowing net loss. UNFI reported a net sales increase of 4.9% to $8.2 billion, a net loss of $3 million and a loss per diluted share of 5 cents, while adjusted EBITDA rose 13.3% to $145 million and adjusted EPS increased to 22 cents. Based on its performance, the company raised its FY25 outlook for all metrics, other than capital and cloud spending, for a second consecutive quarter.
Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
The total Teamsters membership at UNFI is more than 5,000. The Washington D.C.-based International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.