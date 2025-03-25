UNFI Teamsters Ratify 1st Contracts

More than 1,000 newly organized drivers and warehouse workers at UNFI in Florida, Georgia and Illinois have ratified their first Teamsters contracts.

More than 1,000 newly organized drivers and warehouse workers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in Florida, Georgia and Illinois have ratified their first Teamsters contracts. The UNFI workers were represented by Teamsters Locals 26, 79, 728 and 769.

The five-year agreements will protect UNFI Teamsters with an $8 hourly pay increase over the life of the contracts, comprehensive Teamsters health care coverage, a defined benefit pension through the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Fund, enhanced safety protections, stronger seniority rightsand expanded paid time off.

UNFI released the following statement to Progressive Grocer: "We have reached an agreement on a new labor contract with UNFI drivers and warehouse associates in Florida, Georgia and Illinois. This agreement reflects our commitment to bargaining in good faith for fair contracts that offer competitive pay and benefits while providing us the operational flexibility we need to serve our customers. We are proud to offer competitive pay and benefits and to provide safe working conditions for associates across all of our facilities."