UNFI Continues to Improve Performance in Q2
According to UNFI, its net sales increase in Q2 of fiscal 2025 was primarily driven by a 3% increase in wholesale unit volumes, including the benefit of new business with existing and new customers, as well as inflation. This performance was led by natural product growth.
Gross profit in Q2 of fiscal 2025 was $1.1 billion, an increase of $37 million, or 3.6%, versus the year-ago period, while the gross profit rate in Q2 of fiscal 2025 was 13.1% of net sales compared with 13.3% of net sales in Q2 of fiscal 2024. The company attributed the decrease in the gross profit rate mainly to lower product margin rates and business mix, partly offset through supplier programs, lower shrink and a higher retail gross margin rate.
UNFI managed to narrow its net loss for Q2 of fiscal 2025 from the year-ago period’s $15 million, while its net less per diluted share decreased from 25 cents in Q2 fiscal 2024. Adjusted EPS for Q2 fiscal 2025 rose 15 cents from the year ago period.
Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.