UNFI Continues to Improve Performance in Q2

For its 13-week second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended Feb. 1, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) reported a net sales increase of 4.9% to $8.2 billion, a net loss of $3 million and a loss per diluted share of 5 cents, while adjusted EBITDA rose 13.3% to $145 million and adjusted EPS increased to 22 cents.

Among its recent actions, UNFI noted the expansion of its work to bolster partnership and value creation for customers and suppliers; that it had completed the closure of its Fort Wayne, Ind., distribution center in February; and that the previously revealed product-centered realignment of its wholesale business was driving further specialization and streamlining. Based on its performance, the company raised its FY25 outlook for all metrics other than capital and cloud spending for a second consecutive quarter.

“During the second quarter, we delivered solid sales growth and our sixth consecutive quarter of sequentially improving adjusted EBITDA,” observed UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas. “We also continued to execute against our multiyear strategic plan focused on creating sustainable value for our customers and suppliers while enhancing our profitability and free cash flow generation and reducing net leverage. Our continued positive volume trends serve as an indicator of the strength of our customer base and the unique role UNFI plays in the food distribution supply chain.”