Lawyers for Tops Supermarket Shooter Want Death Penalty Trial Moved to NYC

Tops Markets dedicated the 5/14 Tops Honor Space last year to honor the victims of the racially motivated attack that occurred at its Jefferson Avenue location in Buffalo, N.Y. (Image courtesy of Tops Market)

The white man who killed 10 Black people in a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., three years ago is back in the headlines.

Lawyers for Payton Gendron are requesting to move his death penalty-eligible trial to New York City, writing in a court filing that it would be difficult to seat a diverse and impartial jury in the upstate city.

As reported by AP News, since about 85% of Buffalo’s Black residents live in East Buffalo, where the shooting occurred, Gendron’s lawyers contend that many would be prevented from serving on the jury because of ties to the racially motivated case.

“If the verdict in this case is to carry any moral authority, it should be delivered by a diverse group of citizens. But, given the history of segregation in Buffalo, that is exceedingly unlikely” if the case is tried in Buffalo, they said.

Gendron is currently serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in November 2022 to multiple state charges, including murder. On May 14, 2022, the then-18-year-old Gendron livestreamed himself roaming the parking lot and aisles of a Tops Buffalo store with a semiautomatic rifle, shooting 13 shoppers and employees, 10 of them fatally.