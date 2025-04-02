Lawyers for Tops Supermarket Shooter Want Death Penalty Trial Moved to NYC
Gendron carefully planned and carried out the shooting “to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar acts,” according to a criminal complaint.
Last year, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the government would seek the death penalty in a parallel federal case charging him with hate crimes and weapons counts. The trial is scheduled to start in September.
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the shooting, Tops and the community surrounding the Jefferson Avenue store have worked toward healing. After a temporary shutdown, the store underwent a full renovation that included improved security features in time for its July 2022 reopening. Additionally, the Williamsville, N.Y.-based grocer teamed with the nonprofit National Compassion Fund to establish the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to provide direct financial assistance to the survivors of those who lost their lives and people directly affected by the tragedy.
Last year, Tops formally dedicated a 5/14 Tops Honor Space at the supermarket in remembrance of the victims. Built and designed in collaboration with local partners and community members, it serves as a permanent place of honor, solace and reflection.