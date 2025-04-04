Procurant Launches Tariff Charge Management for Retail Grocery Buyers

“Tariff charges are a growing issue across the retail food industry, and our customers need simple, transparent tools to manage them efficiently,” said Kevin Brooks, chief revenue officer at Los Gatos, Calif.-based Procurant. “This new capability reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of retail grocery buyers operating in a rapidly changing environment.”

The new functionality is available to all buyers on the Procurant Commerce platform and requires no additional configuration or software downloads. Retailers and suppliers working within the platform can experience a seamless, automated workflow, from PO creation through invoicing, with complete visibility into tariff charges that align with their organizational policies.

President Donald Trump unveiled a minimum 10% tariff on more than 100 trading partners, along with additional country-specific rates, on April 2, or “Liberation Day,” as he dubbed it. The move was greeted with trepidation by the retail industry, citing concerns of higher prices and decreased competitiveness.