Procurant Expands Retail Grocery Connections for Suppliers

Perishable goods suppliers currently trading with these retailers can also connect via Procurant’s EDI or API solutions. According to Procurant, this offers a more cost-effective and streamlined way to manage orders and invoices and to comply with increasing regulatory data requirements.

“With these new retail connections, Procurant is helping suppliers reduce costs and consolidate their sales activity for smoother transactions and fewer order errors. They now have a more affordable, flexible and modern alternative to outdated EDI systems to better serve their customers and more easily comply with FSMA 204 traceability requirements,” said Kevin Brooks, chief revenue officer at Lost Gatos, Calif.-based Procurant.

According to Procurant, key benefits for suppliers include:

More Retail Connections, Fewer Errors: Consolidate transactions with leading retailers and foodservice companies to save costs and reduce errors through Procurant’s secure digital platform.

Cost-Effective EDI Alternative: Avoid the high support costs and inefficiencies of legacy EDI solutions while improving order and invoice management.

FSMA 204 Compliance Made Easier: Handle FSMA 204-related traceability requests from multiple retailers through a single connection, reducing complexity and ensuring compliance.

Flexible Integration Options: Choose among Procurant's web-based platform, API or EDI to match business needs.

Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain.