Associated Food Stores Picks Procurant for FSMA Rule 204 Compliance

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has chosen Procurant, a collaborative software platform, as a core component of its compliance solution for FSMA Rule 204 reporting and traceability. The deployment will enable AFS to meet the FDA’s beefed-up food safety requirements, slated to take effect in January 2026, by using Procurant’s traceability and procurement capabilities.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide safe, high-quality products to our customers while simplifying compliance for our suppliers,” noted Todd Bell, VP, procurement at Salt Lake City-based AFS. “Procurant has been a valuable partner in managing our procurement processes, and their approach to FSMA Rule 204 ensures we are ready to meet the new requirements with confidence.”

AFS is already managing its produce and floral procurement on Procurant, and the majority of suppliers on the FSMA 204 Food Traceability List are preconfigured to provide accurate traceability information electronically via Procurant’s platform. The software integrates traceability data directly with purchase orders, enabling a more comprehensive view of product information and transaction history than stand-alone traceability or labeling systems, according to Procurant.