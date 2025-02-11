Associated Food Stores Picks Procurant for FSMA Rule 204 Compliance
The company supports various supplier connection methods, among them EDI, APIs, manual entry and bulk file uploads, making compliance possible for suppliers of all technical capacities. Further, the Procurant’s platform includes preconfigured reports created to meet FDA standards as laid out in the FSMA Rule 204 regulation.
“We are honored to expand our partnership with AFS to include FSMA Rule 204 compliance,” said Eric Peters, CEO of Watsonville, Calif.-based Procurant, whose platform is employed by grocery retailers and produce suppliers throughout North America. “Traceability and food safety are critical for modern grocery operations, and Procurant is proud to support AFS in meeting these new standards while continuing to innovate and optimize their supply chain processes.”
Serving nearly 450 retailers across the Intermountain West, AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. It is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.