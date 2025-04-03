Retail Industry Sounds Warning Note in Response to Tariffs

President Donald Trump’s unveiling of a minimum 10% tariff on more than 100 trading partners, along with additional country-specific rates, on April 2, or “Liberation Day,” as he dubbed it, was greeted with trepidation by the retail industry, including grocers.

“While we have witnessed several positive steps that have reduced unnecessary regulatory burdens on our industry, we are concerned that today’s tariff announcement could bring rising prices, a squeeze on household budgets and reduced competitiveness for American companies relative to international competitors,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. “The uncertainty and inflationary pressures created by reciprocal tariffs are a major worry for American consumers and our food industry member companies that operate on slim 1.6% retail and 7.5% food manufacturing net margins.”

Sarasin noted consumer apprehension, citing FMI’s March Grocery Shopper Snapshot survey finding that 54% of grocery shoppers identified higher tariffs on imported food as their biggest concern related to the price of groceries – a five-percentage-point rise from January.

“Our food system is intricately linked with global markets − including products not grown in the United States, like bananas or seasonal items − which helps keep prices down while providing American shoppers year-round access to safe, nutritious food,” she added, vowing that FMI was “committed to being a source of information for the Trump administration about consumer sentiment regarding tariffs and other issues impacting the economy and grocery prices.”

Such concerns are shared by organizations representing consumer packaged goods companies and suppliers.

While “the consumer packaged goods industry already manufactures the majority of its products here in the United States,” Tom Madrecki, VP of supply chain resiliency at Arlington, Va.-based Consumer Brands Association, pointed out that “there are critical ingredients and inputs that need to be imported due to scarce availability domestically. No amount of tariffs will bring these inputs back to the U.S.”

Added Madrecki: “However well intended, the success of the President’s America First Trade Policy, must recognize the U.S. companies that are already doing it the right way but depend on imports for specific ingredients and inputs that cannot be sourced domestically. Reciprocal tariffs that do not reflect ingredient and input availability concerns will inevitably raise costs, limit consumer access to affordable products and unintentionally harm iconic American manufacturers. We encourage President Trump and his trade advisors to fine-tune their approach and exempt key ingredients and inputs in order to protect manufacturing jobs and prevent unnecessary inflation at the grocery store.”