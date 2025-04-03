Retail Industry Sounds Warning Note in Response to Tariffs
Similarly, Cathy Burns, CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based International Fresh Produce Association, said that the trade organization “remains concerned about the broader application of tariffs on global trading partners and the resulting disruptions to supply chains, market stability and food prices worldwide. The global trade of fresh produce is essential to the health and well-being of people in every nation. Targeted use of tariffs can be a tool for addressing inequities between trading partners, but broad application of this blunt tool often disrupts markets, raises consumer costs, and places unnecessary strain on growers and producers across the supply chain.”
Added Burns: “Fresh produce trade is uniquely complex, shaped by seasonal and regional factors that require a well-functioning market for year-round availability. Once businesses lose market share, reclaiming it is difficult — if not impossible — dealing a lasting blow to an industry vital to food security and economic stability.”
Further, in a terse statement, Lisa Wallenda Picard, president and CEO of the Reston. Va.-based National Fisheries Institute, noted: “While we are encouraged by exemptions on reciprocal tariffs for some countries, like Canada and Mexico, tariffs will raise the cost of seafood, making the healthiest animal protein on the planet less available and more expensive. ... Meanwhile, the tariffs could threaten many of the 1.6 million American jobs that, according to the federal government, U.S. commercial seafood companies support.”
The broader retail community observed that Trump’s tariffs will not only affect groceries, but also clothing, home goods and school supplies.
“The president’s plan is not a targeted attempt to protect American innovation or national security but will hit every family’s budget,” asserted Michael Hanson, senior EVP, public affairs at Washington, D.C.-based Retail Industry Leaders Association. “Americans cannot afford another round of price increases.”
Continued Hanson: “These newly announced tariffs — and the expected retaliatory tariffs on American businesses — risk destabilizing the U.S. economy, undermining the goals of bolstering domestic manufacturing and growth. We urge the president and his economic team not to abandon the pro-growth policies that powered his first term — namely the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Before lasting damage is done to the economy and family budgets, we urge the White House to reconsider its course. ”