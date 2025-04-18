Maverik Expands to 21st State

Maverik, which is adding stores in different states and refreshing acquired Kum & Go locations, also recently rolled out an updated app.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop is fueling up its expansion, entering its 21st state. Two new locations have been unveiled in Garden City, Kan.

One 5,982-square-foot site is open at 50 East Acraway Avenue and includes fueling lanes for trucks and RVs and a picnic area. A second location at 2601 East Mary Street spans 4,425 square feet and includes an auto fuel forecourt and picnic area.

The expansion comes as Maverik continues to integrate Kum & Go stores into its operations. The company acquired Kum & Go in 2023 and, to date, has rebranded more than 180 stores across Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. Recently, the company marked its 40th rebrand in Oklahoma with a grand opening event in Tulsa and is looking ahead to its 25th rebrand in Northwest Arkansas. Transitions are still underway in Missouri and the rest of Arkansas, the company reported.