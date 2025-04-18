 Skip to main content

Maverik Expands to 21st State

Fuel and c-store operator enters new market, continues Kum & Go rebrands
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Maverik app
Maverik, which is adding stores in different states and refreshing acquired Kum & Go locations, also recently rolled out an updated app.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop is fueling up its expansion, entering its 21st state. Two new locations have been unveiled in Garden City, Kan.

One 5,982-square-foot site is open at 50 East Acraway Avenue and includes fueling lanes for trucks and RVs and a picnic area. A second location at 2601 East Mary Street spans 4,425 square feet and includes an auto fuel forecourt and picnic area. 

The expansion comes as Maverik continues to integrate Kum & Go stores into its operations. The company acquired Kum & Go in 2023 and, to date, has rebranded more than 180 stores across Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. Recently, the company marked its 40th rebrand in Oklahoma with a grand opening event in Tulsa and is looking ahead to its 25th rebrand in Northwest Arkansas. Transitions are still underway in Missouri and the rest of Arkansas, the company reported.

“As we establish the Maverik brand in Kansas and continue rebranding stores across the region, we’re excited to introduce even more customers to the freshly prepared food, award-winning facilities and adventurous spirit that set Maverik apart,” said CEO and Chief Adventure Guide Crystal Maggelet. “These milestones reflect our team’s ongoing commitment to delivering an unforgettable c-store experience from the Midwest to the West Coast.” 

In addition to gasoline and snacks, Maverik stores offer freshly prepared foods under the BonFire brand including burritos, sandwiches and pizza. The chain also touts its premium coffee blends and pastry assortment. 

Earlier this spring, Maverik launched a new version of its Rewards app, with a more intuitive design, enhanced accessibility and an updated location map. 

While it is on a rebranding and expansion roll, Maverik is building relationships within the communities it serves. During the grand opening in Tulsa, the company donated $10,000 to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Last year, Maverik gave $1.52 million to Feeding America to support food banks across Maverik and Kum & Go’s combined footprint.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Maverik convenience store chain, along with its Kum & Go stores, serves customers in over 800 locations across 21 states.  

