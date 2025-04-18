Maverik Expands to 21st State
“As we establish the Maverik brand in Kansas and continue rebranding stores across the region, we’re excited to introduce even more customers to the freshly prepared food, award-winning facilities and adventurous spirit that set Maverik apart,” said CEO and Chief Adventure Guide Crystal Maggelet. “These milestones reflect our team’s ongoing commitment to delivering an unforgettable c-store experience from the Midwest to the West Coast.”
In addition to gasoline and snacks, Maverik stores offer freshly prepared foods under the BonFire brand including burritos, sandwiches and pizza. The chain also touts its premium coffee blends and pastry assortment.
Earlier this spring, Maverik launched a new version of its Rewards app, with a more intuitive design, enhanced accessibility and an updated location map.
While it is on a rebranding and expansion roll, Maverik is building relationships within the communities it serves. During the grand opening in Tulsa, the company donated $10,000 to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Last year, Maverik gave $1.52 million to Feeding America to support food banks across Maverik and Kum & Go’s combined footprint.
Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Maverik convenience store chain, along with its Kum & Go stores, serves customers in over 800 locations across 21 states.