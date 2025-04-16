Cingari Family Markets Renovating ShopRite of Derby

The store’s new features and upgrades will include:

More Grab-and-Go Meal Options , including premium take-and-bake seafood, marinated meats and gourmet-prepared entrées, all of which offer convenience without sacrificing quality.

Enhanced Floral and Produce Departments , the latter featuring a wider selection of locally sourced and organic fruits and vegetables.

Upgraded Specialty Departments providing a wider selection of products, with an emphasis on freshness, artisanal options and customer favorites.

Sustainability Improvements such as state-of-the-art refrigeration and freezer units that will reduce energy consumption while enhancing product quality, while aisle shelving will have energy-efficient lighting for better product visibility.

The ShopRite of Darby renovation is part of Cingari Family Markets’ wider ongoing initiative to modernize and enhance its stores throughout Connecticut.

“We are proud to continue investing in our stores and the communities we serve,” continued Cingari. “The Derby store will reflect the best of what Cingari Family Markets has to offer — top-quality products, outstanding service and a shopping experience that our customers can truly enjoy.”

Cingari Family Markets owns and operates 10 ShopRite locations in Connecticut as well as two Grade A Markets in Stamford. The grocer is a member of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.