How Walmart Is Winning Value Shoppers

Walmart is expanding its offering of shoppable recipes, even partnering with the American Diabetes Association on more than 500.

“We continue to focus on personalizing the store assortment based on customer preferences for that local community,” affirms Laney. This may include assorting regionally popular brands, customizing seasonal offerings, or highlighting locally grown produce and goods. The goal is to make every Walmart feel “local” while still delivering on the company’s value at national scale. At the core of this strategy focused on product innovation and hyper-local is its merchant team, whose members Laney describes as deeply passionate about finding the next big thing.

“A merchant is one of the most fun jobs in the company,” he asserts. “I lead a team of merchants who are the best in the business, and one of the reasons is that they always keep the customer at the center of everything. They really are America’s personal shoppers!”

Laney highlights Walmart’s unique product discovery ecosystem, which includes its annual Open Call event. “Our merchants are continuously on the lookout for new, innovative items, and we discover them in many ways – from our current suppliers; to our annual Open Call event where suppliers pitch items that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S.; to even social media,” he says. “New items should solve a customer problem or surprise and delight them, and always provide value.”

This treasure-hunt merchandising culture encourages calculated risk-taking to keep shelves fresh and exciting, and strengthens Walmart’s reputation among shoppers as a destination for both essentials and unexpected finds. The model echoes the strategies of specialty grocers but is executed at mass scale.

Walmart is leveraging this curation both online and in stores as the company continues to invest heavily in remodels. The retailer is expanding refrigeration capacity and optimizing sales floor design to emphasize a focus on fresh.

“Our fresh business has significantly grown over the past several years, in part due to the popularity of pickup and delivery,” explains Laney. “We’ve expanded our assortment, including across tropicals, grape varieties and salad kits.”

This growth in fresh aligns with a broader shift in consumer preference toward healthier eating and fresher options. By redesigning stores to better showcase perishable categories, Walmart is responding to increased customer demand and reinforcing its role as a primary grocery destination.

Store redesigns also reflect trends in health and wellness, which have inspired Walmart to roll out new sections.

“We are always listening to the customer,” continues Laney. “For example, in dry grocery, we saw the growth in sparkling beverages specifically with an added functional benefit, so we launched a new beverage section in store called ‘Modern Soda’ that includes beverages with a specific functional benefit, from naturally sweetened to probiotics. The distinction makes it easier for customers to shop. It includes brands such as Zevia, Poppi, Olipop and Culture Pop, and we expect to add more in the future.”

EDLP is always a constant, however.

“We also want to make new products affordable and accessible to try,” notes Laney. “We currently have $1 Poppi mini cans so customers can try the brand. We ran a very successful $1 hot sauce campaign through the holidays so customers could try a variety of different sauces at an accessible price. The move is in line with our continued expansion of emerging brands. Walmart always wants to provide customers with more choices and the wide assortment they are seeking.”

Walmart’s private-brand business is also central to its value legacy, with Bettergoods (launched in 2024) emerging as a breakout success. Offering modern culinary flavors, plant-based options and allergen-free choices, the brand aims to deliver both quality and affordability. Bettergoods joins the retailer’s other store brand popular with grocery shoppers, Great Value.

“Because of the value Bettergoods is providing, we have seen new, incremental customers shopping Walmart’s private brands – in fact, more than 60% of the customers buying Bettergoods are entirely new to Walmart’s private brands,” observes Laney. “We listen to our customers and where they are headed, to address not only what they need and want today, but what the trends and insights are telling us will be popular in the future.”

The success of Bettergoods underscores the importance of strategic foresight in private-brand development. These products aren’t just margin-friendly substitutes — they’re destination drivers, especially as younger consumers and food explorers seek out novelty, global flavors and health-forward options. With more than 70% of Bettergoods items priced at $5 or less, Walmart is demonstrating that value and aspiration can coexist.

The last piece of Walmart’s food merchandising strategy is now focused on convenience, which continues to define the future of food retail. Laney shares that the number of customers wanting to spend 30 minutes or less preparing dinner has more than doubled since 2021.

“We are providing them with multiple ways to fulfill this need,” he says. “For example, hot meals can be delivered to their homes in 60 minutes or less with Express delivery or available for pickup. This includes offerings like rotisserie chicken and Marketside sides, ideal for quick, nutritious meals.

“You can feed a family of four for under $20 with a rotisserie chicken and two sides, providing incredible value with a low price and convenience,” adds Laney. The retailer is also expanding its line of more than 30 Marketside Fresh Meals and Pastas, many of which cook in under 30 minutes. The variety ranges from globally inspired flavors like truffle ravioli to Southwest chicken bowls.

As restaurant inflation persists, Walmart’s positioning as a foodservice alternative becomes more compelling. The company’s strategy isn’t just about convenience, however, it’s also about becoming a first choice for dinner.