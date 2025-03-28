Walmart, Cropin Partner to Help Build a More Predictable Food Supply Chain

Global retailer Walmart is working with Cropin, an AI platform for food and agriculture, to enhance scalable sourcing solutions across the mega-retailer’s U.S. and South American markets. Under this collaboration, Cropin’s advanced agri-intelligence platform is poised to help optimize Walmart’s fresh produce supply chain by improving yield forecasting, monitoring crop health and predicting seasonal transitions with higher accuracy. The partnership aims to mitigate risks related to weather, market volatility and supply chain disruptions, and thereby helping to ensure a steady supply of high-quality perishables, enhancing product availability, lowering waste and delivering better-quality produce to customers.

As climate change grows ever more evident, agri-food stakeholders must deal with extreme weather events, supply chain disruptions, and the ripple effects of macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. In a first-of-its-kind deployment, Cropin is deploying advanced, custom-built AI-powered solutions to help revamp Walmart’s sourcing strategies, boost supply chain resilience and optimize operational efficiency in the food retail sector.

Cropin’s platform was developed to create a consistent supply of high-quality produce with maximized shelf life at optimized rates. The company’s automated tools provide granular, localized insights into crop health, pest outbreaks and extreme weather risks, with the goal of making supply chains more climate resilient. Further, Cropin can help predict the future of crop yields and supply stability, enabling businesses to manage pricing strategies without compromising quality. Its sustainability impact dashboard further bolsters compliance by tracking greenhouse-gas emissions, water usage and deforestation impact, providing digital validation for such regulations as EUDR (EU Regulation on Deforestation-free Product).