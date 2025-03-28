Walmart, Cropin Partner to Help Build a More Predictable Food Supply Chain
“I’m delighted to start 2025 on such a high note with this significant milestone in our journey,” noted Cropin founder and CEO Krishna Kumar. “Collaborating with Walmart is both an honor and an invaluable learning for us at Cropin. We are deeply excited about delivering on our commitments to help shape a new era of agri-food sourcing. As a champion and role model in the retail sector, Walmart has consistently set the bar by evolving best practices, not just for the company, but for the sector as a whole. In my 14 years of driving tech and AI-enabled transformations in the agri-food industry, the last few years have been particularly promising, as stakeholders in the agri-food space recognize that technology in upstream agriculture is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to future-proof business models. Our collaboration with Walmart reflects this ongoing shift, and we look forward to exceeding their expectations, strengthening our position as a trusted enabler of future growth.”
Founded in 2010 and based in Bangalore, India, Cropin has worked with more than 100 B2B customers, digitizing 30 million acres of farmland and affecting more than 7 million farmers worldwide. Its crop knowledge graph, covering 500 crops and 10,000 varieties in 103 countries, powers the Cropin Cloud.
This past June, in an effort to help its sourcing managers make better-informed decisions on seasonal fruit crop yields, Walmart partnered with Agritask (now known as Acclym) to use the Tel Aviv-based crop supply intelligence company’s remote sensing and data analytics tools.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.