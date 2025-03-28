Find Out How Giant Food Keeps Shoppers Coming Back

Throughout his career, Draude has been devoted to creating long-term customer relationships made through the benefits of loyalty and retention programs. He formerly led Choice Privileges, the multibillion-dollar reward program for Choice Hotels. Over a five-year period, he overhauled the program via the scrutiny of member data and the respect to listen to what members sought from the program. The results catapulted the Choice Privileges to its first major Freddie Award and moved the program from No. 11 in the country to No. 2 in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotel Reward Program category.

Prior to that, Draude earned a U.S. patent for his work standing up Sallie Mae’s initial loyalty frameworks via his delivery of the first true-cost college affordability online tool for all families to understand the real cost of education financing.

Draude's tenure includes other loyalty leadership positions with Rite Aid, Capital One, Citigroup and Switchfly.

With his current role at Ahold Delhaize USA-owned Giant Food, Draude is responsible for fostering customer relationships with prospective and current shoppers across omnichannel interaction points. He forges the path toward benefits and experiences that serve millions of consumers who shop both in-store and via e-commerce across the banner's more than 160 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

Draude is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, having taught loyalty strategy within its hospitality leadership program at the master’s level for the past four years.

Other industry-leading experts to take center stage at GroceryTech 2025 will include such retail speakers as Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner, who will lead the “Grocery 2030 – The Future of Retail Innovation” session; Save A Lot security expert Nathen Fritzsche, who will share his knowledge during the “Facing Down Threats: Tech Partnerships that Protect Key Infrastructure” session; Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford, who will head the “How to Use AI to Generate Business Value” session; and Lowes Foods SVP of Digital and E-Commerce Chad Petersen, who will lead the “Reinventing Omnichannel – How Lowes Foods Drives Engagement & Differentiation” session.

