Yesway’s Southwest Expansion Continues
C-store operator unveils 4 Allsup’s stores in New Mexico and Oklahoma
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
To Trkla’s point, Yesway is a fast-growing c-store operator. While it is starting the first quarter with a bang, the company rounded out 2024 by opening five new Allsup’s locations in Texas and New Mexico.
Yesway acquired the Allsup’s banner in 2019 and added nine Tres Amigos stores in Texas in 2022. The company was established in 2015 and now operates 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Operating primarily under two brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, the company is known for its foodservice offerings, as well as high-quality grocery items and private label products.