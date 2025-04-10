Yesway’s Southwest Expansion Continues

Yesway is saying yes to expansion. The c-store chain announced the opening of four new Allsup’s sites in New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The latest stores under the operator’s Allsup’s banner span 6,277 square feet and are located in the towns of Belen, Las Cruces and Chaparral, N.M., and in Ardmore, Okla. In addition to fuel and grab-and-go foodservice items such as Allsup’s signature burritos, the stores carry groceries including bread, milk, eggs and private label snacks. Customers can also visit in-store beer caves and use cash ATMs, cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs, and Western Union wiring services.

Parent company Yesway has been in expansion mode in the 2020s, building or significantly revamping 81 stores over the past three and a half years. "Through the effort and hard work of our exceptional teams, we have maintained the rapid pace of growth for which Yesway has become known," said Thomas N. Trkla, chairman, president, and CEO. "The successful completion of 81 new stores or major rebuilds in just over three years is a remarkable achievement, and we extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who made it possible."