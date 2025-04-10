 Skip to main content

Yesway’s Southwest Expansion Continues

C-store operator unveils 4 Allsup’s stores in New Mexico and Oklahoma
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
yesway interior
This new Allsup's in Las Cruces, N.M., includes a selection of store brand snacks.

Yesway is saying yes to expansion. The c-store chain announced the opening of four new Allsup’s sites in New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The latest stores under the operator’s Allsup’s banner span 6,277 square feet and are located in the towns of Belen, Las Cruces and Chaparral, N.M., and in Ardmore, Okla. In addition to fuel and grab-and-go foodservice items such as Allsup’s signature burritos, the stores carry groceries including bread, milk, eggs and private label snacks. Customers can also visit in-store beer caves and use cash ATMs, cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs, and Western Union wiring services. 

[RELATED: Walmart Ramps Up Convenience Business]

Parent company Yesway has been in expansion mode in the 2020s, building or significantly revamping 81 stores over the past three and a half years. "Through the effort and hard work of our exceptional teams, we have maintained the rapid pace of growth for which Yesway has become known," said Thomas N. Trkla, chairman, president, and CEO. "The successful completion of 81 new stores or major rebuilds in just over three years is a remarkable achievement, and we extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who made it possible."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

To Trkla’s point, Yesway is a fast-growing c-store operator. While it is starting the first quarter with a bang, the company rounded out 2024 by opening five new Allsup’s locations in Texas and New Mexico. 

Yesway acquired the Allsup’s banner in 2019 and added nine Tres Amigos stores in Texas in 2022. The company was established in 2015 and now operates 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Operating primarily under two brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, the company is known for its foodservice offerings, as well as high-quality grocery items and private label products.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds