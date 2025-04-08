BJ’s to Open Club in New York’s Staten Island
BJ’s members can choose from various time-saving options whether shopping online or in-club. Curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery are available on BJ’s website, while members shopping in clubs can use ExpressPay via BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop, bypassing the checkout line.
Further member perks include the ability to try BJ’s risk-free, with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership, and the opportunity to combine BJ’s coupons with many from manufacturers for maximum savings. Area shoppers can join the new Staten Island club now with limited-time exclusive offers.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 250 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.