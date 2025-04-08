BJ’s to Open Club in New York’s Staten Island

BJ’s 49th club in the state of New York will be its first in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has revealed that its first club in the New York City borough of Staten Island will open on April 25. The club, located at 85 Bricktown Way, will be the 49th that BJ’s has opened in the state of New York. According to BJ’s, members can save on fresh food, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household products, home décor, pet supplies, toys, consumer electronics, and more.

“We’re excited to bring savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to our newest members in the Staten Island community,” said Frank Griscavage, club manager at Staten Island BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our purpose is to take care of the families who depend on us, and we’ll deliver on that with unbeatable value, assortment and convenience.”

In keeping with its longstanding commitment to nourishing its communities, BJ’s is partnering with City Harvest in Staten Island by donating produce, meat, dairy products and other items every week.

[RELATED: Another BJ’s Arrives in New Jersey]

“Our ongoing partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club is critical as we work to end hunger in communities throughout New York City,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of New York-based City Harvest. “We’re grateful for the continued support of BJ’s Wholesale Club as they open a new location in Staten Island. This partnership is especially important now, as we’re seeing record-high levels of need throughout New York City. Together, we will continue to feed our neighbors in need — one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time.”