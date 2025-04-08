 Skip to main content

BJ’s to Open Club in New York’s Staten Island

1st location in NYC borough is retailer’s 49th in New York state
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
BJ's Front Carmel Main Image
BJ’s 49th club in the state of New York will be its first in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has revealed that its first club in the New York City borough of Staten Island will open on April 25. The club, located at 85 Bricktown Way, will be the 49th that BJ’s has opened in the state of New York. According to BJ’s, members can save on fresh food, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household products, home décor, pet supplies, toys, consumer electronics, and more. 

“We’re excited to bring savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to our newest members in the Staten Island community,” said Frank Griscavage, club manager at Staten Island BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our purpose is to take care of the families who depend on us, and we’ll deliver on that with unbeatable value, assortment and convenience.”

In keeping with its longstanding commitment to nourishing its communities, BJ’s is partnering with City Harvest in Staten Island by donating produce, meat, dairy products and other items every week.

[RELATED: Another BJ’s Arrives in New Jersey]

“Our ongoing partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club is critical as we work to end hunger in communities throughout New York City,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of New York-based City Harvest. “We’re grateful for the continued support of BJ’s Wholesale Club as they open a new location in Staten Island. This partnership is especially important now, as we’re seeing record-high levels of need throughout New York City. Together, we will continue to feed our neighbors in need — one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time.” 

BJ’s members can choose from various time-saving options whether shopping online or in-club. Curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery are available on BJ’s website, while members shopping in clubs can use ExpressPay via BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop, bypassing the checkout line.

Further member perks include the ability to try BJ’s risk-free, with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership, and the opportunity to combine BJ’s coupons with many from manufacturers for maximum savings. Area shoppers can join the new Staten Island club now with limited-time exclusive offers.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 250 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

