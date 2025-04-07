Sprouts Farmers Market's CEO Talks Private Label, Store Growth

Sprouts’ Store Size and Layout…

JS: We have smaller stores with a low profile that allow the shopper to see the fresh products and manage the feel of the store. We have more than 20% of our sales in fresh products, and the way our selection is significantly different from most grocers. We’re big believers in the visual effect. If you look at the fruit markets of Guatemala or the lettuce markets of China, you see the way it's presented, the colors, and making avocados come alive, and making citrus come alive.

Sprouts’ Store Growth…

JS: We've got plenty of opportunity. There are 1,200 spaces that should have a Sprouts in the United States, and at the moment, we've only got 420. So there's plenty of room to grow. Next on the horizon is that we’re about to open some stores on Long Island, and we're looking at opportunities in Connecticut and that corridor up to Boston. When looking at the Midwest, Chicago is an opportunity for us that we’re excited about.

I also want stores to be within 250 miles of a distribution center. So it's a little bit chicken and egg, until I get some stores, I can't get a distribution center, and I can't get a distribution center until I get stores, so we're in the middle of working that out. But I think we’ll need at least three more distribution centers.

On Emerging Challenges…

JS: The broader challenge in the context of the grocery industry is that health has become a significant issue. We’ve been talking about GLP-1s and the impact they will have. There’s no question that health is playing a bigger role, and our customer base is more educated (about health) than the average population. They spend an inordinate amount of time being very discerning about the products they buy. They pick it up and they look at the labels more so than they did early in my career. People would just buy things if the brand is really good. Now, they don't want a product that looks like a chemistry set.

There are things in the United Kingdom that are banned from products in the U.S. What’s the difference? Less sugar, less salt. Quite honestly, the palate has to adjust to those changes, which is an interesting dynamic and one that I don’t know how people are going to reconcile. But the challenge of health, additives, and what's in our products and what's in our food, I think, is a big one.