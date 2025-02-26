Beauty is a Good Look in Retailing

Target is one retailer that is expanding its beauty assortment as that category surges.

Retailers with beauty assortments may be noticing an uptick in traffic as that category continues to shine. Brands and banners are expanding their offerings in this space, and fresh data shows that such efforts mirror marketplace demand.

According to the recently released 2025 State of Beauty report from NielsenIQ (NIQ), the category posted a 7.8% gain in North America on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. E-commerce, including social commerce that’s exploding across various platforms, is a significant growth driver, while in-store retail sales are holding steady.

In this environment, NIQ analysts noted that brick-and-mortar stores need to plan for dynamic omnichannel trends. “The retailers of the future will need to transform the in-store experience to meet the needs of modern consumers,” the researchers concluded, noting that shoppers appreciate tactile experiences and personalized consultations.