Beauty is a Good Look in Retailing
Tara James Taylor, senior VP of beauty and personal care at NIQ, said that retailers can adjust for success as demand remains strong. “In the rapidly changing beauty industry, success in 2025 is a delicate balance. The dynamics between innovation and tradition, affordability and luxury, sustainability and scalability, and personalization and inclusivity are reshaping the market for beauty manufacturers and retailers. Finding the right balance will be crucial for those aiming to thrive in the $1 trillion global beauty market,” she observed.
Many retailers are heeding this opportunity. Target Corp., for example, recently added more than 2,000 products and nearly 50 new brands to its beauty assortment. Walmart Inc. has also expanded its focus in beauty, introducing try-on technology and launching a premium beauty platform on Walmart Marketplace; that retailer’s recent 16% spike in global e-commerce and a 29% lift in global advertising exemplify avenues for more growth in this booming category. Dollar General is likewise investing in this area, adding three new private label brands in its beauty, skin and hair care segments.