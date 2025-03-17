Embracing a Product-Led vs. a Brand-Led Mindset in Private Label

It’s About Value Proposition, Innovation and (Sometimes) Imitation

Shifting to a brand-first mindset requires intentionality. It’s just as much about innovating as it is about providing a brand that offers a meaningful, sustainable and scalable value proposition. Because when you stop thinking product-first and start thinking brand-first, you start thinking about a different set of criteria and magic happens — at an exponential level.

To do so, you need to understand your customer, have a keen understanding of trends, foresee fads, collaborate with every department, and ultimately consider the whole range of possibilities that a meaningful brand story supported by relevant products can deliver across the entire store. To be clear, in addition to expanding your core offerings, it’s important to look outside the box to build a product and brand with purpose. It’s about going a step further to create a framework that gives your entire brand a stronger, unified identity bolstered by credibility.

For years, private label followed the same pattern. Let’s take the “all natural” segment, for example, which is where it started, before becoming all about organic, then low-cal, low-carb, low-sugar, gluten-free, dairy-free, etc. Each iteration interpreted “better-for-you” in a different way, but when products are reduced to singular attributes instead of fitting into a bigger brand strategy, you end up with a highly fragmented brand message.

Don’t get me wrong – brands are living and evolving things and may have to pivot as markets shift. You must be thoughtful and thorough when defining your brand message. This will ease decision-making when opportunity knocks, and it always knocks.

Consider that each major retailer adds anywhere from 300 to 500 new products to its shelves every single year. And when you get into the habit of perpetually adding new SKUs inspired by a feature or flavor but without a clear set of brand rules in place, you may wind up with a chaotic assortment of products and a confusing brand image. Clarity of where and how the product fits the brand is key to developing a strong following — a.k.a. building brand loyalty.

Define What Your Brand Stands For

Don’t react to trends. Instead, seek to grasp whether that trend fits your brand’s message. For instance, maybe organic is still a priority, but regenerative products are the new hot commodity. Perhaps plant-based is still viable, but not as important. Defining what needs to be communicated at a brand level versus a product level is key, because consumers will begin to understand what the brand stands for and the product feature or benefit becomes a supporting cast member to the brand itself. If you sort the characteristics you need, and tackle them at both a brand level and a product level, scalability will become much easier.

Then — and here’s where the real fun comes in — you need to source or develop products that fit the brand. In some cases, you’ll want to innovate and create a differentiated product. In other cases, replicating will do the trick and allow for a quicker go-to-market strategy. Either way, you need to embrace intentionality; otherwise, you’ll end up with a fragmented portfolio — an issue that plagues more than a few major retailers.

Remember that brand clarity is always a good thing, as it will minimize confusion as markets and product trends shift.