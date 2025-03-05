 Skip to main content

Market of Choice Launches Private Label Assortment

Oregon-based independent grocer teams with local makers to develop its Craft & Kitchen own brand
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Market of Choice
Market of Choice's new Craft & Kitchen store brand includes dairy and pantry staples.

Oregon-based independent grocer Market of Choice has launched a new private label line that includes premium dairy products and center store pantry items said to offer unique recipes and flavors.

The Craft & Kitchen brand features products co-created with Oregon makers and chefs at Market of Choice

“Market of Choice’s new Craft & Kitchen line is more than a typical private label brand; it is a celebration of Oregon’s makers,” says John Boyle, chief merchandising and marketing officer for Market of Choice. “We are creating unique recipes in collaboration with local artisans that elevate our customers’ food experience while aligning with our core values and unwavering support for local makers, keeping dollars in the local economy, and delivering products to customers that taste great.”

The Market of Choice assortment now available includes:

  • Fruit spreads by Oregon Growers
  • Honey by Oregon Growers
  • Milk by Umpqua Dairy
  • Eggs by Wilcox Family Farms
  • Mac & Cheese by Rallenti Pasta
  • Pastas by Rallenti Pasta
  • Local Heat Tortilla Chips by Hot Mama Salsa
  • Pasta sauces by Paradigm Foodworks: Coming Soon. Produced by Lake Oswego’s Paradigm Foodworks, Market of Choice will be adding four brand-new pasta sauces to the Craft & Kitchen line in the coming weeks.

Each Oregon maker that Market of Choice is collaborating with got their start at Market of Choice or is involved in its MOJO program, which has nurtured hundreds of partnerships with Oregon food and beverage makers, helping local entrepreneurs jumpstart their ventures. Market of Choice believes in these trusted partners and is proud to share their stories on the packaging and amplify their brand.

Market of Choice also has a private-release wine collection that includes the CommUnity Cellars and Intersect brands, along with the recently launched Place line, which celebrates the state’s wine-growing regions. All three are created in partnership with Oregon wine growers and each must meet its standard as a fine representation of the varietal character, the source of the grape, and the regional style.

Market of Choice stores have the largest selection of products made and grown in Oregon, with more than 7,000 items available across its 11 stores statewide. A 12th store in Hillsboro is slated to open sometime this year.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands

