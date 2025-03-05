Market of Choice Launches Private Label Assortment

The Market of Choice assortment now available includes:

Fruit spreads by Oregon Growers

Honey by Oregon Growers

Milk by Umpqua Dairy

Eggs by Wilcox Family Farms

Mac & Cheese by Rallenti Pasta

Pastas by Rallenti Pasta

Local Heat Tortilla Chips by Hot Mama Salsa

Pasta sauces by Paradigm Foodworks: Coming Soon. Produced by Lake Oswego’s Paradigm Foodworks, Market of Choice will be adding four brand-new pasta sauces to the Craft & Kitchen line in the coming weeks.

Each Oregon maker that Market of Choice is collaborating with got their start at Market of Choice or is involved in its MOJO program, which has nurtured hundreds of partnerships with Oregon food and beverage makers, helping local entrepreneurs jumpstart their ventures. Market of Choice believes in these trusted partners and is proud to share their stories on the packaging and amplify their brand.

Market of Choice also has a private-release wine collection that includes the CommUnity Cellars and Intersect brands, along with the recently launched Place line, which celebrates the state’s wine-growing regions. All three are created in partnership with Oregon wine growers and each must meet its standard as a fine representation of the varietal character, the source of the grape, and the regional style.

Market of Choice stores have the largest selection of products made and grown in Oregon, with more than 7,000 items available across its 11 stores statewide. A 12th store in Hillsboro is slated to open sometime this year.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.