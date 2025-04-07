Tops Markets Closing Small Store in Upstate New York

Tops is closing one of its smallest stores in update New York and is offering associates jobs at its other nearby outposts.

Tops Friendly Markets confirmed that it is closing a location in DeWitt, N.Y. According to a report in the Syracuse Post-Standard, the store at 4410 E. Genesee Street in the upstate suburb of Syracuse will shutter on April 25.

The decision came as Tops regularly evaluates store performances. “Ongoing challenges at our DeWitt location, despite efforts to reinvigorate the store, made it no longer sustainable to continue its operations,‘’ spokesperson Kathy Sautter told the newspaper, adding that DeWitt team members have been offered jobs at nearby Tops locations in Fayetteville, Manilus and Syracuse. “We are grateful for the hard work of all our outstanding associates, and we remain committed to serving the grocery needs of our communities in Central New York.”

The Tops Xpress fuel station in DeWitt is expected to remain open.