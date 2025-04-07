Tops Markets Closing Small Store in Upstate New York
While Tops is closing one store, it is welcoming shoppers to a new location in Ellenville, N.Y. The 46,750-square-foot store near the airport, a hospital and community housing development will open in mid-June.
Tops has invested more than $2 million in renovating the site that once housed a ShopRite store. Among other improvements, the retailer is building a new storefront, repainting the space, adding energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting, bringing in new shopping carts and corrals and expanding self-checkout areas.
“We are thrilled to be adding the Ellenville location to the Tops family of stores,” said President Ron Ferri. “At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our customers and reinvest into our communities. This latest store opening and its forthcoming enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on a strong combination of convenience, selection, quality, and low prices every day.”
Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates over 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.