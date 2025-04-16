 Skip to main content

T&T Supermarkets to Unveil 2nd Mississauga Store

New 40,000-square-foot store will serve local Ontario communities
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
T&T Supermarket Erin Mills Store Front Rendering Main Image
Rendering of T&T at Erin Mills, a ground-up store scheduled to open in Mississauga, Ontario, in the summer of 2026.

T&T Supermarket Inc., the largest Asian grocery retailer in Canada, will open its second store in Mississauga, Ontario, in the summer of 2026. Located at 3055 Vega Boulevard, between Dundas Street West and Highway 403, the 40,000-square-foot T&T at Erin Mills will serve the growing communities of Oakville and Mississauga.

“This location has been a long time coming,” said T&T Supermarket CEO Tina Lee. “We’ve been looking to serve the Oakville community for a while now, and we have finally found a great location that will do that and more. Right now, we have customers on the west end driving over 30 minutes to shop at our T&T at Central Parkway. With this new T&T, we’ll be able to serve not only Oakville, but also Milton, Burlington and beyond.”

Added Lee: “This is a ground-up build, so it’ll take us a bit longer to get the store ready. Our customers are excited, we’re excited – we’ll try to bring the T&T experience to these customers as soon as we can!”

T&T Supermarket CEO Tina Lee Main Image
Tina Lee

“We are proud to be a part of bringing T&T to our Erin Mills Power Centre,” noted Rael Diamond, president and CEO of Toronto-based real estate investment trust Choice Properties. “T&T offers a diverse range of fresh, high-quality products that reflect the vibrant multicultural fabric of our Canadian communities. We look forward to seeing this store become a valued part of Oakville and West Mississauga’s daily life and bring a consistent stream of customers, to the benefit of our other tenants and neighboring businesses.”

The location will feature the full range of T&T’s assortment, including Asian snacks, fresh produce, live seafood, bakery items, skin care products, gifts and in-store prepared foods. T&T also offers a wide selection of Southeast Asian foods, including such well-known products as Mama Sita’s seasoning, Lucky Me instant noodles, Jack & Jill chips, and Gina mango juice. Additionally, T&T at Erin Mills will offer popular street foods like popcorn chicken, sticky rice wraps and Chinese crêpes.

The store will also create 120 jobs for the local community.

Based in Richmond, British Columbia, T&T Supermarkets operates more than 38 stores in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, as well as in Washington state. Additional U.S. stores are planned for Lynnwood, Wash.; San Jose, Calif.; and San Francisco. The Loblaw Cos.-owned company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

