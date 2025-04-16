T&T Supermarkets to Unveil 2nd Mississauga Store

“We are proud to be a part of bringing T&T to our Erin Mills Power Centre,” noted Rael Diamond, president and CEO of Toronto-based real estate investment trust Choice Properties. “T&T offers a diverse range of fresh, high-quality products that reflect the vibrant multicultural fabric of our Canadian communities. We look forward to seeing this store become a valued part of Oakville and West Mississauga’s daily life and bring a consistent stream of customers, to the benefit of our other tenants and neighboring businesses.”

The location will feature the full range of T&T’s assortment, including Asian snacks, fresh produce, live seafood, bakery items, skin care products, gifts and in-store prepared foods. T&T also offers a wide selection of Southeast Asian foods, including such well-known products as Mama Sita’s seasoning, Lucky Me instant noodles, Jack & Jill chips, and Gina mango juice. Additionally, T&T at Erin Mills will offer popular street foods like popcorn chicken, sticky rice wraps and Chinese crêpes.

The store will also create 120 jobs for the local community.

Based in Richmond, British Columbia, T&T Supermarkets operates more than 38 stores in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, as well as in Washington state. Additional U.S. stores are planned for Lynnwood, Wash.; San Jose, Calif.; and San Francisco. The Loblaw Cos.-owned company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.