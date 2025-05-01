Sprouts Farmers Market Equips Itself for Expansion

Sprouts is laying the groundwork to self distribute its meat and seafood.

Consumers prioritizing quality and healthy options are driving growth at Sprouts Farmers Market. The specialty grocer has reported its sales jumped 19%, totaling $2.2 billion, in first quarter ended March 30.

According to the company, this growth was driven by an 11.7% increase in comparable-store sales and robust new store performance. During Q1, Sprouts opened three new locations, ending the quarter with 443 stores in 24 states. The company's private label also contributed 24% to total sales.

Diluted earnings per share reached $1.81 reflecting a 62% increase compared to the same period last year.

Customer engagement remains central to Sprouts’ strategy, with the retailer currently testing a loyalty program. “We are continuing to be more data driven as we analyze new customer information during our test and learn phase,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair during the company’s earnings call. “In the second quarter, we plan to enhance the customer experience and prepare for our planned launch in the third quarter.”

Sprouts is also laying the groundwork to self distribute its meat and seafood through its distribution centers, allowing for greater control over products.