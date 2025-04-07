Why Value Is Filling Shoppers’ Easter Baskets
In a still-volatile economic environment, many retailers are spotlighting value. Kroger, for its part, announced that it is offering an Easter meal that includes all of the staples for less than $6 per person. Items include Kroger brand spiral ham, sides and desserts.
"At Kroger, we make it easy to connect over food from simple weeknight dinners to family gatherings for Easter," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger EVP and chief merchant and marketing officer. "That means everyday low prices on the items that matter most to our customers and keeping holiday staples affordable, ensuring families can enjoy special moments with a meal that brings them together."
Target Corp. is likewise emphasizing value, sharing a list for an Easter meal that can be bought for under $25. Offerings in the nine-item bundle include a 5-lb. bag of russet potatoes for $2.59 and a Market Pantry hickory-smoked, spiral cut and bone-in ham for $0.99 a pound, among other items.
Meanwhile, discount grocer Lidl is out with its Easter deals. Examples include private label Dulano spiral ham priced at $0.99 (which is $0.80 less than last year) and an 8.8-oz. bag of Favorina chocolate bunny and eggs for $3.99.
As for other specific items consumers are shopping for ahead of the spring holidays, a new survey from Instacart spotlights one traditional protein. According to Instacart’s 2025 Easter and Passover Report conducted with insights from The Harris Poll, customers are 5.5 times and 4.5 times more likely to buy leg and rack of lamb around these holidays, respectively.
Candy, of course, is another Easter staple for baskets. Instacart’s poll shows that Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs were the most purchased candies during Easter weekend last year, perhaps a harbinger for this year. 84.51° reports that chocolate (73%), Easter-themed candy (50%), fruit-flavored & sugar candy (40%) and Peeps (31%) top consumers’ shopping lists.
So, what about eggs, as prices for that grocery staple remain elevated? Eggs were not listed on Target’s bundled meal deal for under $25.
On the bright side, egg prices are stabilizing. In its latest egg market overview on April 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that supplies are mostly moderate to sufficient for trade needs.
“As the pre-Easter marketing season arrives, demand for shell eggs is focused on marketers building sufficient stocks to meet their business commitments for anticipated holiday demand. Retail demand is limited in the near-term which has provided grocers with an opportunity to overcome the shell egg shortages that plagued the marketplace earlier in the year and prices at retail are gradually adjusting downward in many parts of the country,” USDA’s analysts wrote.
They continued, “As a result, the supply situation at grocery outlets has greatly improved in recent weeks and consumers are once again seeing fully stocked shelves and enjoying a range of choices without purchase restrictions. It was thought that current price levels, though still relatively high compared to past Easters, would offer enough of an attractive contrast to consumers from where prices stood just a few weeks ago to encourage holiday demand. This proved not to be the case and formula carton prices moved lower in the second half of the week seeking to stimulate marketer interest.”