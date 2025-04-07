Why Value Is Filling Shoppers’ Easter Baskets

As it did during the winter holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas, Kroger is highlighting Easter meal deals.

As consumers mark several occasions this spring, such as the recently concluded Eid, Passover that begins on April 12 and Easter on April 20, grocery stores remain resources and destinations for celebratory meals.

Grocers, including specialty stores and independents, offered specials for the observance of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. Products like basmati rice, paratha and chicken for dishes such as biryani were on special as the fasting period ended.

The observance of Passover from April 12-April 20 has also spurred grocers to promote items for get-togethers and family meals. Here, too, local markets stock and promote foods for repasts, as do regional and national chains. Southern California-based Gelson’s, for example, posted recipes for Passover that include shoppable suggestions for roasts, root vegetables, matzo and flourless desserts, among other items. The Kroger Co. also posted recipes and tips for Seder dinners.

Easter is also on the horizon, celebrated later than usual this year due to the spring equinox timing. That means that many retailers will be in brunch mode for a stretch of time, as Mother’s Day is another popular breakfast and brunch event just three weeks later on May 11.

Easter remains a popular occassion for gatherings. A new survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics shows that consumer spending is expected to reach $22.4 billion this Easter. Per that poll, the most popular Easter Sunday activities include cooking a holiday meal (57%), visiting friends and family (53%) and going to church (43%).

The importance of Easter meals is underscored by data from 84.51°, the retail data science, insights, and media company arm of Kroger. According to that group’s findings, 44% of shoppers will plan home-cooked feasts for Easter, while 31% will celebrate with loved ones this year.