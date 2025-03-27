Walmart Lowers Price on Easter Meals

“We’re proud to uphold our Every Day Low Price promise while also delivering extra- special savings for customers’ must-win holiday celebrations, like we’re doing with our Easter meal priced even lower than last year,” said John Laney, EVP, food, Walmart U.S. “Our customers are seeking more opportunities to save, and we’re committed to helping them do just that with consistently low prices every day, no matter when, where or how they shop.”

Walmart is also introducing limited-time-only seasonal treats from its bettergoods brand, including a bettergoods Plant-Based Oat Hollow Easter Bunny for $4.47, bettergoods Springtime Gummies (original and sour) for $2.37, and a bettergoods Easter Fruit Spreads Combo Pack, featuring apricot honey and strawberry lemonade flavors, for only $7.94.

In addition, the retailer is offering two one-click Easter baskets for under $20 and under $40, which are filled with candy, toys and accessories.

“At Walmart, we want to make it as fun to build an amazing Easter basket as it is to receive it, with on-trend gifts and delicious treats — all at an incredible value,” said Megan Crozier, EVP, general merchandise at Walmart U.S. “And we’re not stopping at baskets — from the latest spring fashion to wow-worthy décor, we’re here to help customers celebrate in style and within budget.”