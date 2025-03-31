Why Supermarkets Should Spice Up Their Passover Aisles

An Opportunity to Reach All Gluten-Free Shoppers

The vast majority of kosher-for-Passover-certified products are also made without gluten or grains of any sort. This is due to the Jewish religious prohibition of consuming grains that have been mixed with water and given a chance to rise. (Matzah is the exception, as strict rules govern how long the flour and water can be mixed together before the cracker is baked, echoing the original experience of the Israelites.) However, products made to comply with these standards appeal to the growing number of Americans refraining from gluten for health or other dietary reasons. Passover restrictions make it easier for such consumers to find items like croutons, breadcrumbs and crackers made without grains, often with potato starch or nuts standing in for the flour. Passover-certified versions of other products, including spices, are also appealing, especially for those with celiac disease or other allergies, as the certification guarantees that there are no traces of grains in the food.

Showcasing Alternative Oils and Unprocessed Foods

Passover restrictions also forbid the consumption of many of the most common oils in the American diet, including canola oil. This means that stores would benefit by stocking alternatives, including virgin olive oil, avocado oil and walnut oil, with Passover certification. These not only appeal to those observing Passover, but also to those looking for healthier choices or just more variety – both demands that are growing among American shoppers.

Many other unprocessed products should also be displayed more prominently during Passover, including nuts, dried fruits and quinoa. Raw nuts typically don’t need special Passover certification if they have no added ingredients or preservatives, while dried fruits and quinoa are often produced with a Passover certification. These whole foods are also increasingly in demand among consumers, not just those following Passover dietary restrictions.

For those shoppers who do come to the Passover aisle looking for foods to celebrate the holiday, there’s demand far beyond matzah. Such consumers need foods for at least eight days, and chances are that there are many things that could be on these shelves but are often not included. The number of products certified as kosher for Passover is growing every year, along with the general kosher food market, which totals more than 35 million consumers in the United States, only a small fraction of whom identify as observant Jews.

Expanding the items in Passover aisles will help serve all customers better by increasing the convenience of both holiday and specialty food shopping. Further, with the growing number of gluten-free consumers and other health-conscious shoppers, there will remain a market year-round for any overstock for these Passover-certified products.