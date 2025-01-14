Manischewitz has now added Manischewitz New York Style All-Beef Hot Dogs to the iconic kosher brand’s growing lineup. The premium hot dogs come in both regular and low-fat options, as well as a kosher for Passover version. Made with the finest ingredients, the hot dogs can be prepared on a stovetop, in the oven or on the grill. Currently available in the refrigerated sections of Publix Super Markets stores and throughout the Northeast, the product line is set to roll out nationwide in the coming months, supported by an extensive marketing campaign, including billboards, social media outreach, print ads and a digital blitz. The suggested retail price is $9 for a 10.3-ounce package of six hot dogs of any variety. Manischewitz is part of Kayco, a ninth-generation family business offering such other famous brands as Kedem and Tuscanini.