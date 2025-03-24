Meat Continues to Dominate Grocery Fresh Departments
Today’s reliance on convenience is top of mind in the meat category, with 53% of consumers saying their typical meal preparation is a mix of items cooked from scratch and fully or semi-prepared products. Value-added, deli-prepared and frozen meat and poultry solutions are specific areas of interest.
While the "Power of Meat" report found that 58% of consumers have tried-and-true meat or poultry favorites, they would also be interested in exploring more within the category. Barriers include cost, habit and lack of cooking confidence, but top areas of interest for new recipes include comfort meals, quick preparation options and creative cooking with basic ingredients such as chicken or ground beef.
Price often remains another barrier to purchase, though 94% of consumers can be persuaded to spend more on meat and poultry when celebrating holidays or given sales promotions. Specific cuts or kinds of meat or poultry consumers deem healthier, a preferred pack size or brand, and convenience are also considered splurge-worthy.
Importantly, the report found that 62% of new unit meat sales in 2024 came from Millennials, highlighting an opportunity to re-align assortment, marketing and merchandising since. Millennials’ approach to meat and poultry is vastly different than that of Baby Boomers. For their part, Millennials tend to focus on health benefits, convenience and sustainability, as well as meal favorites, preparation devices, cook time and inspiration.