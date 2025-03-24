Meat Continues to Dominate Grocery Fresh Departments

Meat sales trended upward in 2024, reaching a record high of $104.6 billion, with pounds sold increasing 2.3% and dollar sales growing 4.7% year-over-year. These findings from the Meat Institute and FMI — The Food Industry Association’s annual "Power of Meat" report underscore the category’s dominance over other grocery fresh departments, as well as American consumers’ reliance on meat options.

The report, which is marking its 20th anniversary and was formally presented at this year’s Annual Meat Conference in Orlando, found that consumers purchase meat more than once per week on average, with 98% of households making purchases in the category. Getting enough protein is important to 90% of Americans, and 73% believe meat is an overall healthy choice.

With 94% of consumers reporting being concerned about today’s cost of living, however, price and promotions in the meat department have become more important than ever. More consumers are meal planning, making more trips to the store and purchasing larger packages, which corresponds with an increase in home-prepared dinners with meat.

As such, both value and premium cuts of meat grew as consumers looked to replace restaurant occasions.