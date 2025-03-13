5 Years After COVID Shutdowns, a Look at Today’s Hybrid Shopper

The notion of a hybrid shopper has become ubiquitous, five years on from the pandemic that upended the way people shop for groceries and essentials. But, what exactly, is today’s hybrid consumer and how does that person make decisions?

“This is a topic I’ve personally looked at for a long time,” said Alexandra Trott, director of sales at 84.51°, who has worked on research related to omnichannel for several years, predating the shifts that began in 2020. (84.51° is the retail data science, insights, and media arm of The Kroger Co.)

In a recent conversation with Progressive Grocer, Trott looked back on that era and how projections played out. “That was a fascinating time to be in grocery. We all had a moment where we thought, ‘Maybe brick and mortar stores are dead.’ Every retailer had ramped up their online offerings, fulfillment centers, fleets of trucks and websites,” she recalled. “We learned a year or so later that there were reasons to go back to stores, and those reasons were social. People wanted to feel connected to their community and they looked to look and see and pick things out.”

Flash forward to 2025 and the current omnichannel shopper, who continues to navigate in-store and online ways of buying what they need and want. According to 84.51°'s latest omnichannel shopping report, there some notable differences in attitudes and behaviors.

“When you ask people how they do shopping, 55% of omnichannel shoppers say they do most of their shopping online with some in-store shopping, 25% say they do mostly in-store and some online and 20% say they do online and in-store,” reports Trott. “But when you look at what they actually do, 83% of their trips are done in store and 17% are done through pickup and delivery. So, even though we’ve had this boom and growth in online, there is this massive shop in store.”