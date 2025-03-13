5 Years After COVID Shutdowns, a Look at Today’s Hybrid Shopper
Propelling growth on the digital side is the number of younger hybrid shoppers, especially those that formed households as behaviors were changing. According to this report, omnichannel shoppers are mainly Millennials and, often, those with children. “It’s an interesting combination, because they are highly engaged with natural and organics and want convenience, and they are larger households. They want it all,” said Trott of this cohort.
That said, omnichannel buying cuts across all demographics – and so does shoppers’ priority of getting what they want. Trott cited data points showing that 56% of omnichannel shoppers say their biggest frustration is product availability and 5% of said they would walk away from a retailer if they were continually frustrated by unwanted substitutions or out-of-stocks.
“This poses a significant risk of a shopper switches over to a different retailer and you can apply that to a brand, too,” she noted. “That has led to the importance of seamless shopping experience, where we should have great substitution methods and offer the same prices, promotions and products in-store and online. Consumers are looking for that consistency.”
In today’s economic climate, retailers and brands can help hybrid shoppers stick to budgets with e-commerce options. “One thing people tell us is that to save money, you can be very intentional online about how much money you spend – you are not throwing things down a belt and hoping you get there," Trott pointed out.
Other noteworthy findings in this report include the following data points:
- 67% of hybrid shoppers choose online to save time
- 55% appreciate the ability to shop anytime, anywhere
- 50% enjoy avoiding crowded stores
- 47% choose in-store when they are making a special trip for a specific item
- 38% don’t want to risk getting the wrong product through online orders.
- 42% value tailored recommendations, but excessive personalization can feel intrusive
84.51°’s recent report omnichannel shopping trends is available online.
