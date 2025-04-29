Walmart Holds Tight to 1st Place for Grocery Market Share
“Customers want four things from us: great assortment of items, low prices, an easy shopping experience and to do business with a retailer they trust. It’s important to deliver on all four to create meaningful value for customers,” noted Laney. “Walmart grocery has grown share among higher-income customers. The value proposition is the same for everyone – a great assortment, available when you want it at Every Day Low Prices [EDLP], and all delivered through a seamless shopping experience – in store or online. As merchants, our role is to find the assortment, prices and experience that fit all customers. Everyone wants to save money and time, regardless of income.”
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4, Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 3, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. is No. 9 and Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12.