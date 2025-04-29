Walmart Holds Tight to 1st Place for Grocery Market Share

Walmart is seeing especially strong performance across fresh categories such as dairy, meat, produce and floral.

Walmart is the top grocery retailer by dollar share, according to new data from tech company Numerator. The retail giant has remained in the No. 1 position since 2019.

Chicago-based Numerator has tracked purchase data and surveys verified buyers to understand shifts in consumer behavior. On a regular basis, it publishes the latest grocery market share data by retailer to understand where consumers are choosing to spend their grocery dollars. Numerator's grocery market share view includes all fast-moving consumer goods, specialty and e-commerce retailers, and looks at all grocery sectors except alcohol.

The new data finds that as of the first quarter ending March 31, Walmart has captured 21.2% of grocery market share. Traditional grocer The Kroger Co. remains a distant second, with 8.9%, and club retailer Costco Wholesale is a close second, at 8.5%. Rounding out the top five grocery retailers are Albertsons Cos., at 5.0%, and Publix Super Markets, at 4.1%.

Walmart isn’t just selling more groceries than anyone else – it’s also redefining what a modern grocer should be. In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, the EVP of the Walmart U.S. food business, John Laney, explained how the retailer is investing across the customer value proposition to transform the food shopping experience in 2025.