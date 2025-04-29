 Skip to main content

Walmart Holds Tight to 1st Place for Grocery Market Share

The national retailer accounts for 21.2% of grocery dollars spent by consumers in Q1
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Tigard, Oregon, USA - Sep 16, 2019: The Produce Department in a Walmart Supercenter in Tigard, Oregon.; Shutterstock ID 1507404746
Walmart is seeing especially strong performance across fresh categories such as dairy, meat, produce and floral.

Walmart is the top grocery retailer by dollar share, according to new data from tech company Numerator. The retail giant has remained in the No. 1 position since 2019. 

Chicago-based Numerator has tracked purchase data and surveys verified buyers to understand shifts in consumer behavior. On a regular basis, it publishes the latest grocery market share data by retailer to understand where consumers are choosing to spend their grocery dollars. Numerator's grocery market share view includes all fast-moving consumer goods, specialty and e-commerce retailers, and looks at all grocery sectors except alcohol. 

The new data finds that as of the first quarter ending March 31, Walmart has captured 21.2% of grocery market share. Traditional grocer The Kroger Co. remains a distant second, with 8.9%, and club retailer Costco Wholesale is a close second, at 8.5%. Rounding out the top five grocery retailers are Albertsons Cos., at 5.0%, and Publix Super Markets, at 4.1%.

Walmart isn’t just selling more groceries than anyone else – it’s also redefining what a modern grocer should be.  In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, the EVP of the Walmart U.S. food business, John Laney, explained how the retailer is investing across the customer value proposition to transform the food shopping experience in 2025. 

“Customers want four things from us: great assortment of items, low prices, an easy shopping experience and to do business with a retailer they trust. It’s important to deliver on all four to create meaningful value for customers,” noted Laney. “Walmart grocery has grown share among higher-income customers. The value proposition is the same for everyone – a great assortment, available when you want it at Every Day Low Prices [EDLP], and all delivered through a seamless shopping experience – in store or online. As merchants, our role is to find the assortment, prices and experience that fit all customers. Everyone wants to save money and time, regardless of income.”

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4, Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco  is No. 3, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. is No. 9 and Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12.

