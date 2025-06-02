 Skip to main content

Where Is Sprouts Farmers Market Headed Next?

Healthy grocer continues to expand, with nearly 120 stores already approved and more than 85 leases signed
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
sprouts farmers market
Sprouts Farmers Market's next new-store opening will take place in Philadelphia on June 13.

Sprouts Farmers Market is gearing up for a slew of new-store openings this summer.

During the healthy grocer's first-quarter earnings call, Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair made mention of continuing to expand the company’s strong pipeline, with nearly 120 stores already approved and more than 85 leases signed. “While the openings in 2025 will enhance store density in our existing footprint, we are also looking towards expansion in new regions as we develop market plans for the Midwest and the Northeast,” he said.

First up is a new location in Philadelphia. Located at 501 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, the supermarket will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 13 at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

From Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. A “pop-up party” out front will give customers the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce, and more. 

[RELATED: Sprouts Farmers Market Named Retailer of the Year]

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Plus, the first 400 customers on Friday will receive a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. Inside the store, shoppers can taste new products while they shop from innovative brands at the Vendor Village. 

Customers will also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on June 15 when they sign up via this store page on Sprouts’ website.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Other upcoming store locations include:

June 20

1322 North Hampton Road
Dallas

June 27

875 Mantua Pike, Suite 21
West Deptford, N.J.

2201 West Leland Road
Pittsburg, Calif. 

1679 SW Wilshire Boulevard
Burleson, Texas

July 11

8430 SW Highway 200
Ocala, Fla.

July 25

751 Horsham Road, Unit B1
Lansdale, Pa.

Aug. 1

3000 Festival Way
Waldorf, Md. 

Aug. 29

9622 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, Tenn.

Sprouts plans to open at least 35 new stores in fiscal year 2025. 

Meanwhile, the specialty grocer recently reported that its sales jumped 19%, totaling $2.2 billion, in its first quarter ended March 30. According to the company, this growth was driven by an 11.7% increase in comparable-store sales and robust new-store performance. Diluted earnings per share reached $1.81, reflecting a 62% increase compared with the same period last year. 

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds