Where Is Sprouts Farmers Market Headed Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market is gearing up for a slew of new-store openings this summer.

During the healthy grocer's first-quarter earnings call, Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair made mention of continuing to expand the company’s strong pipeline, with nearly 120 stores already approved and more than 85 leases signed. “While the openings in 2025 will enhance store density in our existing footprint, we are also looking towards expansion in new regions as we develop market plans for the Midwest and the Northeast,” he said.

First up is a new location in Philadelphia. Located at 501 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, the supermarket will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 13 at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

From Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. A “pop-up party” out front will give customers the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce, and more.

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Plus, the first 400 customers on Friday will receive a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. Inside the store, shoppers can taste new products while they shop from innovative brands at the Vendor Village.

Customers will also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on June 15 when they sign up via this store page on Sprouts’ website.