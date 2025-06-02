Where Is Sprouts Farmers Market Headed Next?
Other upcoming store locations include:
June 20
1322 North Hampton Road
Dallas
June 27
875 Mantua Pike, Suite 21
West Deptford, N.J.
2201 West Leland Road
Pittsburg, Calif.
1679 SW Wilshire Boulevard
Burleson, Texas
July 11
8430 SW Highway 200
Ocala, Fla.
July 25
751 Horsham Road, Unit B1
Lansdale, Pa.
Aug. 1
3000 Festival Way
Waldorf, Md.
Aug. 29
9622 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, Tenn.
Sprouts plans to open at least 35 new stores in fiscal year 2025.
Meanwhile, the specialty grocer recently reported that its sales jumped 19%, totaling $2.2 billion, in its first quarter ended March 30. According to the company, this growth was driven by an 11.7% increase in comparable-store sales and robust new-store performance. Diluted earnings per share reached $1.81, reflecting a 62% increase compared with the same period last year.
Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.