Costco Execs Weigh In on Tariff Impacts, Tech Investments

On that last point, CFO Gary Millerchip provided additional context: “In general, we feel margin pressure during times of inflation on these types of ingredients as we keep prices low for our members. And the opposite is often true when prices fall as we feel the margin relief faster while also being able to lower prices more quickly than our competitors.

"An example of this during the quarter is our croissant program, where we held prices lower when butter costs were elevated and are now seeing margin relief as those costs have come down,” he continued. According to Millerchip, food and sundries margin also increased during the Q3 and Costco was able to lower egg prices by approximately 10% and butter by about 7%, while also returning margins to more normal levels.

The question of tariffs came up during the earnings call, and Millerchip addressed how the company is responding to the whipsaw nature of current trade issues. “It’s just such a dynamic environment right now that really the focus that we’ve had in our buying teams is really staying agile to manage the situation,” he noted. “A lot of the focus the team has right now is as we look at the impact of tariffs is ‘Where are the places we can work with our suppliers to find ways to be offsetting some of the impact of those? Where are places where we could potentially be sourcing with them from different countries if that’s practical to minimize the impact?’”

Millerchip also revealed that so far, tariffs don’t seem to be moving the needle much in consumer behavior. “We’re not really seeing any change in what we’ve seen around our members over the last really few quarters,” he observed. “We believe that the member is probably as much focused now on quality, value and newness as they have been for quite some time. But they are still showing that willingness to spend, but they’re being very choiceful where they’re spending their dollars.”

Meanwhile, in addition to affirming Costco’s exploration of automated checkouts, Vachris recapped other ways that the company is investing in tech, including the launch of its buy-now-pay-later offering through a partnership with Affirm. “This new program allows our members greater access to the Costco values on big ticket items such as appliances, furniture, consumer electronics and much more at exclusive rates for the Costco members. While still early days, we’ve been pleased with the initial sales results,” he said.

Costco is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company to its Retailers of the Century list.