Walmart’s Digital Sales Contribute to Profitability in Q1

According to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, the company is well positioned in maintaining flexibility to navigate the near term while continuing to invest to create value for the long term.

Walmart Inc. has released its first-quarter results, which show steady growth in revenue and operating income. Revenue was up 2.5%, at $165.6 billion, while operating income rose 4.3%.

Walmart U.S. comp sales (excluding fuel) were up 4.5%, with strong growth in grocery and health and wellness. Grocery private-brand penetration was up 60 basis points versus last year.

Sam's Club U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, increased 6.7%, with strong growth in transactions, including strength in the Member’s Mark brand.

The company grew international sales by 7.8%. Global membership fee income rose 14.8%. Transactions and units drove the top line.

Walmart’s Q1 results surpassed market expectations, with an earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents against a forecast of 58 cents.

Moreover, the value and convenience of the company’s omnichannel strategy resonated with customers and members. Global e-commerce grew 22% in the quarter, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace.

Walmart U.S.’s comp sales gains reflect strong e-commerce growth. The division achieved e-commerce profitability in Q1 for the first time, growing 21%. Delivery speed continued to help drive business, with same-day delivery expansion on track to reach 95% of U.S. households by the end of FY 2026.

E-commerce sales for Sam’s Club were up 27%. More than 50% of members now transact digitally in some form with Sam’s Club.

Guidance & Tariff Talk

Looking ahead, the company issued guidance for the second quarter, expecting net sales to increase 3.5% to 4.5%. The company’s outlook for fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged from its prior guidance.

“Given the dynamic nature of the backdrop, and the range of near-term outcomes being exceedingly wide and difficult to predict, we felt it best to hold from providing a specific range of guidance for Q2 operating income growth and EPS. With a longer view into the full year, we believe we can navigate well and achieve our full-year guidance," said John David Rainey, Walmart’s EVP and CFO.