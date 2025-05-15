Walmart’s Digital Sales Contribute to Profitability in Q1
During the company’s earnings call, Walmart executives went into more detail about tariff uncertainty.
“We won’t let tariff-related cost pressure on some general merchandise items put pressure on food prices,” said CEO Doug McMillon, “but as it relates to food, tariffs on countries like Costa Rica, Peru and Colombia are pressuring imported items like bananas, avocados, coffee and roses. We’ll do our best to control what we can control in order to keep food prices as low as possible.”
While the Trump administration said this week that it will temporarily lower its overall tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, McMillon noted that even at reduced levels, “we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure, given the reality of narrow retail margins. In retail, managing inventory is always important. ... It’s helpful that we’re entering the second quarter with well-managed inventory.”
“Should more progress on trade in the next several weeks be favorable, there could be upside," said Rainey. "If elevated tariffs remain in place for an elongated period, there would be downside risk. We will know a lot more in a couple months, but we are equipped to manage this as well [as] or better than other retailers.”
While the company is well positioned to manage the cost pressure from tariffs, McMillon warned that higher tariffs will likely result in higher prices.
However, it's advantageous to the company that more than two-thirds of what it sells in the United States is made, assembled or grown here. Walmart recently revealed additional support for U.S. businesses in the form of the Grow With US initiative, which provides small American businesses with the education, training and resources they need to work with the national retailer.
